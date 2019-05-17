Yamaha Unified Communications Expands Complete, Ready-to-Install Conference Ensemble Series

Visit Yamaha Unified Communications at InfoComm 2019, Booth 4961

SUDBURY, Mass. — May 16, 2019 ― Yamaha Unified Communications has broadened its offering of bundled professional audio conferencing solutions specifically engineered for seamless and easy installation out of the box into boardrooms and large conference rooms utilizing UC applications. Now organizations can select the YAI-1 with up to eight Executive Elite wireless microphones or the new YAI-1 XL with up to 16 microphones. Both bundles include VXL 1-16 PoE speaker arrays, two preconfigured digital signal processors, a network switch, Dante AVIO USB adapter, and cabling.

"When we designed the original YAI-1 Conference Ensemble, it introduced Yamaha's innovative and proven technology for delivering superior audio quality in UC applications in a preconfigured, simple-to-install system for boardrooms and conference rooms," Holger Stoltze, senior director of technical sales and marketing at Yamaha Unified Communications. "The YAI-1 XL furthers this approach with even more coverage of participants. Now users can experience the same clear, natural audio they look forward to in other small and medium-sized UC spaces that feature Yamaha's family of UC solutions without the lengthy installation and configuration process these tough spaces have required in the past."

The YAI-1 XL ready-to-install professional audio system comprises two 8-channel Revolabs Executive Elite wireless microphone systems, four VXL1-16 PoE speaker arrays, a preconfigured digital signal processor, a 10-port PoE switch, Dante AVIO USB adapter, and cabling. The system is available in two microphone options: The boardroom bundle includes 14 gooseneck wireless microphones and two wearable microphones, while the conference bundle offers 14 directional table-top wireless microphones and two wearable microphones for presentation flexibility in conference rooms. Once set up, the Ensemble is ready to connect to an organization's chosen UC platform through a single USB cable, such as Skype for Business, Cisco® Webex, GoToConference™, Zoom, BlueJeans, Amazon Chime, and many others. Utilizing Yamaha's advanced audio engineering expertise, the system features adaptive AEC algorithms and dynamic microphone mixing technology that drives the best-in-class audio experience and allows enterprise IT departments to enhance the AV offering in the room with a professional, easy-to-install system.

# # #

About Yamaha Unified Communications

Audio and video conferencing solutions from Yamaha Unified Communications, Inc. streamline collaboration and boost productivity wherever people work. Yamaha's renowned and rigorous approach to development and manufacturing of enterprise-grade microphone systems, conference phones, and video sound bars ensures superior audio quality, reliability, and flexibility. With both wired and wireless options, Yamaha's unified communications (UC) products enable users to have natural, clear conversations in every meeting space.

More information can be found at uc.yamaha.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/YamahaUC/190516YamahaUC.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/YamahaUC/Yamaha_UC_YAI_1XL.jpg

Photo Caption: Yamaha's new YAI-1 XL Pre-configured USB Audio System for conference rooms.

Follow Yamaha Unified Communications:

https://www.facebook.com/YamahaUC

https://www.linkedin.com/company/yamahauc/

https://twitter.com/YamahaUC

https://www.youtube.com/yamahauc