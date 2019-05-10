Yamaha Unified Communications Announces New Wireless Microphone Option to Extend Audio Capture for CS-700 Video Sound Bar

SUDBURY, Mass. — May 9, 2019 ― Yamaha Unified Communications announced today a new wireless extension microphone for the Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System for huddle rooms. Now customers can choose between the new XW-CS-700 wireless mic or the existing wired model for their collaborative requirements. Unobtrusive and easy to integrate, the mic extends audio pickup beyond the CS-700's 12-foot radius while eliminating cable clutter from today's modern huddle spaces.

"The wired extension microphone is great for many environments, but in some larger applications, the 25-foot cable isn't long enough or needs to be hidden," said Holger Stoltze, senior director of technical sales and marketing, Yamaha Unified Communications. "Yamaha is the leader in wireless microphone technology. We have combined our know-how with the audio and video technology innovation we introduced in the CS-700 to provide end users with more options to best fit their conference space and application needs."

The new XW-CS-700 wireless extension mic uses a proprietary connection between the CS-700 connector and an HD Dual microphone receiver, which allows for a greater distance between the CS-700 unit and the microphone. A second wireless microphone is also available. The omni-directional wireless microphone includes a charger base and a rechargeable battery that delivers up to eight hours of talk time on full charge. The XW-CS-700 will begin shipping in June.

Designed for huddle rooms, the Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System delivers the highest-quality audio, video, and collaboration capabilities in a simple and smart wall-mounted unit that is easy to install and deploy. It features an adaptive beamforming microphone array for perfectly captured conversation; four Yamaha speaker elements to provide the highest degree of audio intelligibility; and a wide-angle HD camera for the far-end participants to see everyone in clear detail. Users can quickly connect to an organization's chosen UC platform using a single USB, eliminating the frustrations and inefficiencies of operating disparate video, audio, and collaboration components. In addition, the CS-700's integrated network management system allows IT staff to deploy and remotely manage each unit from one location, increasing service response and efficiency.

Audio and video conferencing solutions from Yamaha Unified Communications, Inc. streamline collaboration and boost productivity wherever people work. Yamaha's renowned and rigorous approach to development and manufacturing of enterprise-grade microphone systems, conference phones, and video sound bars ensures superior audio quality, reliability, and flexibility. With both wired and wireless options, Yamaha's unified communications (UC) products enable users to have natural, clear conversations in every meeting space.

More information can be found at uc.yamaha.com.

