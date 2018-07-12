Yamaha Unified Communications Announces New Partner Program

Program Offers Sales, Marketing, and Technical Support to Drive New Opportunities and Growth for Yamaha UC Partners

SUDBURY, Mass. — July 10, 2018 —Yamaha Unified Communications has announced a new partner program. Now open for registration, the channel partner program is available to authorized Yamaha Unified Communication partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Program members that work directly with Yamaha UC will have access to critical tools, resources, and expertise designed to increase business recognition and growth.

“Yamaha is one of the most trusted leaders in audio, bringing decades of experience to solving customer’s communication and collaboration needs, which is vital as the UC market continues to flourish,” said Ashley Nguyen, global channel marketing manager, Yamaha Unified Communications. “With this new program available to our UC partners, they will be able to leverage the Yamaha name to differentiate their business from the competition while tapping into the best tools and resources that will help build their knowledge, grow their business quickly, and fast-track their ROI in the growing UC field.”

The Yamaha UC Global Partner Program recognizes three partnerships: Basic, Emerging, and Prime, providing partners with additional benefits and incentives at each level. Basic level provides dealer registration, demo program, special discounts, welcome kit, product training, and post-sales technical support. Partners achieving Emerging and Prime levels are recognized as “Club Partners,” and given volume incentive rebates and additional marketing support to increase customer base and sales opportunities including market development funds. With these funds, partners can grow their sales presence and use funds for online and print advertising; social opportunities such as tradeshows, lunch and learns, roundtables, and other events; whitepapers or other content assets; webinars; or microsite developments.

To join Yamaha UC Global Partner Program and gain access to an assortment of sales and marketing resources designed to successfully represent and recommend Yamaha Unified Communications, register at the partner portal.

# # #

About Yamaha Unified Communications

Audio and video conferencing solutions from Yamaha Unified Communications, Inc. streamline collaboration and boost productivity wherever people work. Yamaha’s renowned and rigorous approach to development and manufacturing of enterprise-grade microphone systems, conference phones, and video sound bars ensures superior audio quality, reliability, and flexibility. With both wired and wireless options, Yamaha’s unified communications (UC) products enable users to have natural, clear conversations in every meeting space.

More information can be found at uc.yamaha.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

PR Link:www.ingearpr.com/YamahaUC/180710YamahaUC.docx