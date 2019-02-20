Yamaha UC Brings IT-Ready UC Solutions to IT Partners France

SUDBURY, Mass. — Feb. 19, 2019 ― Yamaha Unified Communications will demonstrate its broad portfolio of unified communication solutions (UC) in stand E67 at IT Partners France, March 13-14 at Disneyland Paris. Strengthening enterprise UC strategy through simple deployment and management while delivering best-in-class collaboration experiences, the company will feature its portable YVC-200 speakerphone for on-the-go conferencing, along with the CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System for huddle rooms and the Yamaha YVC-1000 conference phone.

"The meeting place is being transformed by users. They're demanding the flexibility to meet anywhere while enjoying superior quality that's traditionally only been offered in high-end, professionally installed boardrooms," said Michael Fitch, vice president of global sales and marketing, at Yamaha UC. "At IT Partners France, we'll help IT professionals understand this new landscape and the solutions that will deliver high-quality collaboration experiences whether their users are working from the home office, in a huddle room, and even large conference rooms and boardrooms, without adding complex deployments and setups to their workload."

Making its IT Partners France debut, the Yamaha YVC-200 Portable USB + Bluetooth Speakerphone supports the best quality audio for remote meetings whenever and wherever. Compact and easy to use, the device leverages Yamaha's superior audio technology to boost productivity when meeting remotely or in an open workspace. It is integrated with Yamaha's leading sound-processing technologies, including acoustic echo cancellation (AEC) and human voice activity detection, which focuses on speech rather than background noise. The unit features an intelligent microphone and delivers full-duplex conversation without sound dropouts, even when multiple people are speaking at once. In addition, a powerful built-in speaker produces audio that sounds so natural, it feels as if every remote participant on the call is in the room.

Designed for huddle rooms, the Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System delivers the highest quality audio, video, and collaboration capabilities in a simple and smart wall-mounted unit that is easy to install and deploy. It features an adaptive beamforming microphone array for perfectly captured conversation; four Yamaha speaker elements to provide the highest degree of audio intelligibility; and a wide-angle HD camera for the far-end participants to see everyone in clear detail. Users can quickly connect to an organization's chosen UC platform using a single USB, eliminating the frustrations and inefficiencies of operating disparate video, audio, and collaboration components. In addition, the CS-700's integrated network management system allows IT staff to deploy and remotely manage each unit from one location, increasing service response and efficiency.

Suited for large conference spaces and multipurpose meeting rooms, the Yamaha YVC-1000 conference phone enhances audio to achieve the best experience. It features a separate microphone and full-range speaker unit that can be placed close to the video display, so audio and video from the remote location blend naturally for easier, faster comprehension. It can support two external speakers and up to five daisy-chained microphones and is capable of being paired with other microphone systems via an input jack for even more scalability in larger meeting rooms. Its plug-and-play simplicity and auto-tune setup also allow participants to get started quickly with audio optimized to the room conditions. Yamaha's AEC and other unique sound-processing technologies facilitate stress-free conversation.

About Yamaha Unified Communications

Audio and video conferencing solutions from Yamaha Unified Communications, Inc. streamline collaboration and boost productivity wherever people work. Yamaha's renowned and rigorous approach to development and manufacturing of enterprise-grade microphone systems, conference phones, and video sound bars ensures superior audio quality, reliability, and flexibility. With both wired and wireless options, Yamaha's unified communications (UC) products enable users to have natural, clear conversations in every meeting space.

More information can be found at uc.yamaha.com.

