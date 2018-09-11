Yamaha UC Brings IT-Ready Solutions to IP Expo Nordic

Company’s New YVC-200 On-the-Go Conferencing Solution and CS-700 Video Sound Bar for Huddle Rooms Will Be on Display

SUDBURY, Mass. — Sept. 11, 2018 —Yamaha Unified Communications will showcase its new YVC-200 portable USB + Bluetooth speakerphone and the award-winning CS-700 Video Sound Bar for huddle rooms at IP Expo Nordic, Sept. 19-20, at Stockholmsmässan in Stockholm.

“Globally, we’re seeing enterprises make new investments in their unified communications (UC) infrastructure, adding huddle rooms and meeting spaces to accommodate remote participants. This has put an even larger burden on IT professionals to find the solutions to address their UC challenges,” said Phil Stanley, Yamaha UC sales director, EMEA. “Yamaha UC is deeply committed to engineering solutions that deliver flawless collaboration experiences to users no matter where they’re meeting while also reducing the deployment, training, and management tasks for IT personnel. IP Expo Nordic is a great opportunity for IT professionals to see our new range of collaborative options for their growing requirements.”

On display at the show, the Yamaha YVC-200 portable USB + Bluetooth speakerphone is designed to provide users with ample, clear sound no matter where they work. The lightweight device is available in white or black, fits in the palm of the user's hand, and is integrated with Yamaha's leading sound processing technologies, including adaptive echo cancellation and Human Voice Activity Detection, which focuses the unit on speech rather than background noise. The unit’s intelligent microphones deliver full-duplex conversation without sound dropouts, even when multiple people are speaking at once, and its powerful speaker delivers audio that sounds as natural as in-person conversation. It’s fully compatible with remote conferencing systems, such as Microsoft Skype for Business, Cisco WebEx, Zoom, and more. To start a remote meeting, users simply connect the YVC-200 to their audio, video, or web conferencing client. Equipped with USB, Bluetooth and fast pairing to NFC-enabled devices, the YVC-200 can connect to a PC, smartphone, or tablet.

Also at the stand, the Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System for huddle rooms is the first solution that optimizes audio, video, and collaboration capabilities to ensure the highest quality user experience in a wall-mounted unit. The all-in-one, space-saving system is easy to install and deploy. It features an adaptive beamforming microphone array for perfectly captured conversation; four Yamaha speaker elements to provide the highest degree of audio intelligibility; and a wide-angle HD camera for the far-end participants to see everyone in clear detail. Users can quickly connect to an organization's chosen UC platform using a single USB, eliminating the frustrations and inefficiencies of operating disparate video, audio, and collaboration components. In addition, the CS-700's integrated network management system allows IT staff to deploy and remotely manage each unit from one location, increasing service response and efficiency.

About Yamaha Unified Communications

Audio and video conferencing solutions from Yamaha streamline collaboration and boost productivity wherever people need to speak openly, share freely and create exceptional things. Yamaha’s considered approach to building enterprise-grade microphone systems, conference phones, and Video Sound Bars ensures exceptional audio quality, ease of connectivity and flexibility for meetings across the table or across the globe. Wired and wireless options complement today’s nuanced and hectic business systems. With core tenets of simplicity, clarity and efficiency, Yamaha brings to unified communications a passion for sound and performance that has been creating excitement and inspiration for more than 130 years.

