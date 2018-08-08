Yamaha Microphone Control in the NEXUS System

NEXUS with Dante audio-over-IP interface XDIP and the control board XACI

Berlin, Germany - August 2018… By popular request, Yamaha console users can now access Stage Tec's NEXUS system over IP in conjunction with the Dante interface. Yamaha consoles can control NEXUS microphone inputs and can use the NEXUS converters. With the TrueMatch® microphone converter, NEXUS offers excellent AD/DA converter technology at an internal resolution of 32-bits and a dynamic range of 158 dB (A), eliminating the need for microphone preamplifiers.

Yamaha has expanded Dante device support with the latest update of the CL/QL series of mixers. Yamaha mixing consoles can now be accessed over IP in Stage Tec NEXUS routing systems to control the parameters of the TrueMatch microphone inputs (phantom power, low cut and gain). NEXUS requires the Dante audio-over-IP interface XDIP and the control board XACI for this interaction. A Dante board provides up to 64 channels. Up to four Dante boards can be used per mixing console. This IP-based variant replaces the serial modification (via MADI and NEXUS XCI).

The license for NEXUS remote control by Yamaha mixing consoles must be purchased from Stage Tec.

About Stage Tec

Stage Tec Entwicklungsgesellschaft für professionelle Audiotechnik GmbH (Research and Development Company for professional audio technology), based in Berlin, Germany, specializes in the development and manufacture of innovative audio equipment. Stage Tec has an international reputation as one of the leading pioneers in the transition from analogue to digital audio technology. NEXUS® won the Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award in 2010 as “the finest, most versatile audio routing system available today”. Key products include the AURUS® direct access console (2002), the compact AURATUS® (2006) and CRESCENDO (2009) consoles for broadcast and theatre, and the ON AIR flex broadcast mixer (2014). The AVATUS IP-based console will be launched in 2019 and picks up on the trend towards IP networking in the audio industry. www.stagetec.com.

###