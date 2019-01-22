Yamaha Makes Meetings Even More Simple With Updates to CS-700 Collaboration System

SUDBURY, Mass. — Jan. 22, 2019 ― Yamaha Unified Communications today announced a new firmware release for the CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System. The update improves the camera performance and adds access to image setting controls, allowing participants to experience a crisp, more true-to-life meeting in any huddle room.

"We developed the CS-700 to simplify the meeting experience, and after listening to our customers, we further strengthened the performance and options of our HD camera to make it even easier to achieve high-quality video," said Mike Fitch, vice president, global sales and marketing, Yamaha UC. "This is the first of many updates we have planned as part of our commitment to ensuring the CS-700 delivers best-in-class collaboration capabilities."

The version 1.1.1 update adds backlight compensation to provide more image brightness and reduce sharpness. It also unlocks control settings, allowing IT to adjust the image to fit the room's lighting environment. Increasing service response and efficiency, IT staff can update all units simultaneously and control image quality via the system's integrated network management system.

About Yamaha Unified Communications

Audio and video conferencing solutions from Yamaha Unified Communications, Inc. streamline collaboration and boost productivity wherever people work. Yamaha's renowned and rigorous approach to development and manufacturing of enterprise-grade microphone systems, conference phones, and video sound bars ensures superior audio quality, reliability, and flexibility. With both wired and wireless options, Yamaha's unified communications (UC) products enable users to have natural, clear conversations in every meeting space.

More information can be found at uc.yamaha.com.

The Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System

