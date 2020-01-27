Yamaha Enables Clear Meetings Anywhere at ISE 2020

SUDBURY, Mass. — Jan. 23, 2020 — Yamaha Unified Communications is ensuring effortless UC audio on Stand 3-C95 at ISE 2020, RAI Amsterdam, Feb. 11-14. On display for the first time will be Yamaha UC's YVC-330 Portable USB & Bluetooth® Conference Phone with SoundCap technology, the CS-700 Video Sound Bar™ family, and an array of UCC solutions for today's wide variety of meeting room environments. In addition, Holger Stoltze, senior director technical sales and marketing at Yamaha UC, will present the Flashtrack session "AI is Improving the UC Experience."

In keeping with the theme "Where Corporate Meets Entertainment," Yamaha will present a broad product range for both the enterprise and entertainment markets, allowing visitors to experience the solutions for communication and conferencing.

"In the last year, we've seen the walls come down on the traditional meeting room and huddle spaces with participants queuing up anywhere, even in open workspaces with others working around them," said Michael Fitch, vice president of global sales and marketing at Yamaha UC. "Although the meeting landscape may have changed, one thing remains the same: The hallmark of a great meeting is that everyone can hear what's being said. At ISE 2020, we'll show our latest solutions that make clear, productive meetings possible anywhere."

At ISE, Yamaha will demonstrate how its new YVC-330 Portable USB & Bluetooth Conference Phone with SoundCap technology converts background noise prevalent in open workspaces into a signal that makes the meeting sound as good as being in a quiet conference room. Leveraging Far Field Noise Reduction, SoundCap zeros in and captures only the voices of speakers sitting around the meeting table. The conference phone also features an automatic mute function, which engages when participants are not speaking and enhances the performance of Yamaha's Human Voice Activity Detection technology, which instantly distinguishes human voices from other sounds. In addition, the SoundCap technology offers an auto-speaker volume adjustment, which regulates the volume to ambient noise levels and is suited for maintaining speech privacy. With the self-volume balancer function, remote conferences can be conducted seamlessly without being intrusive to those in the vicinity.

Yamaha will also show its CS-700 and CS-700 SIP Video Sound Bar family. The all-in-one, easy-to-deploy devices feature an adaptive beamforming microphone array for perfectly captured conversation, four Yamaha speaker elements to provide the highest degree of audio intelligibility, and a wide-angle HD camera for the far-end participants to see everyone in clear detail. The CS-700 SIP model introduces VoIP capability, with built-in connections for VoIP and USB for UC applications. Users not only achieve the clearest conferencing audio and video from any unified communications platform, but they can also bridge VoIP and USB calls together directly from the device.

"With unified communications, Yamaha brings the expertise from the Pro Audio segment to communication and conferencing for enterprise. Audio is the most important part of communication — increased voice quality and easy integration make conferences and training courses more efficient. Our goal is to have Yamaha be recognized throughout Europe as an industry leader in this field," states Marcus-Michael Müller, manager of sales and marketing, Unified Communications Europe ProAudio Division. "To achieve this, we will make our products available through various channels and take steps to increase the recognition of Yamaha in unified communications."

In addition to a full array of UCC and professional audio solutions, Yamaha will also take part in ISE Flashtrack sessions. Holger Stoltze will present "AI is Improving the UC Experience," on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 12 p.m. on Stand 13-N110. In this educational session, Stoltze will cover the improvements made using AI technology as well as ideas of how implementing technology using AI can improve the UC experience of the end user.

