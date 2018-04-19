World premiere for NEXUS Fiber and IP Interface – XFIP from Stage Tec

Berlin, Germany – April 2018… Stage Tec, the Berlin-based manufacturer of professional audio equipment, presented at NAB and at prolight+sound the latest board for the NEXUS network – the NEXUS Fiber and IP-Interface (XFIP). In terms of IP connections, the XFIP is the equivalent of the RIF67 (Router Interface AES67). The board is used in the NEXUS Base Devices and is a result of the collaboration between DirectOut and Stage Tec.

XFIP uses DirectOut's AES67.IO module, which has a full AES67 implementation. It supports the creation of a non-proprietary audio network via an audio-over-IP connection.

"We offer the NEXUS Fiber and IP Interface to customers when they require small, cost-effective audio networks without a NEXUS STAR router. Even if customers do have a STAR router, but have no room for additional boards, they can use XFIP as an alternative," explains Alexander Nemes, Head of Sales at Stage Tec, adding, "the XFIP also follows the recommendations of the standards-based AIMS Roadmap with the SMPTE ST 2110 goal."

Each XFIP supports up to 256 channels in and 256 channels out on the NEXUS side. It is equipped with an AES67.IO module. This module can process AoIP with up to 256 channels in a maximum of 32 streams. The XFIP supports redundant audio transmission as per SMPTE 2022-7 "Seamless Protection Switching" and offers a Ravenna implementation. In addition to the AES67.IO module, the XFIP also comes with two SFP ports for future applications.

Configuration of the XFIP's AES67 interface is undertaken via a web interface, with status monitoring through NEXUS. XFIP is a plug-and-play device, which means the network identifies it automatically and configures it for use. Like all Stage Tec products, the XFIP is backwards compatible and can be used in legacy NEXUS systems.

Stage Tec has been offering IP-based technology since 2012 with the NEXUS Dante XDIP board. Developed by the Australian manufacturer Audinate, the Dante system makes it possible to construct powerful audio and media networks on an existing Ethernet infrastructure using TCP/IP. The XDIP supports up to 64 bidirectional audio channels and is also AES67 compliant.

About Stage Tec

An independent company based in Berlin, Germany, Stage Tec Entwicklungsgesellschaft für professionelle Audiotechnik GmbH has specialized in developing and manufacturing digital audio equipment. Its flagship products include the digital routers NEXUS and NEXUS STAR as well as the professional mixing consoles AVATUS, AURUS platinum, CRESCENDO platinum, AURATUS and ON AIR flex.

Assisted by a business partner, Stage Tec was established in 1993 by 13 engineers (nearly all of whom still work there). The company is headed by Dr. Helmut Jahne, who was one of the founding members of the Stage Tec team and who continues to drive the technological supremacy of the product lines.

A leading pioneer in the transition from analogue to digital audio technology, Stage Tec has an international reputation and raised the bar in digital audio technology with a continuous stream of developments and innovations. Today, Stage Tec offers a comprehensive range of products ranging from the smallest to the largest of mixing consoles. http://www.stagetec.com/en/.

