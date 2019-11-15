WORK Microwave Teams Up With SAIT on High-Performance Downlink Solution for CubeSats and SmallSats

HOLZKIRCHEN, Germany — Nov. 15, 2019 — WORK Microwave, a leading European manufacturer of advanced satellite communications equipment, today announced a new partnership with SAIT, a leader in the high-throughput data handling and transmission systems for small satellites and manned space systems, to provide downlinks for CubeSat and SmallSat applications. Recently, the companies completed a successful communication transmission test between WORK Microwave's industry-leading AR-80 wideband demodulator and SAIT's space qualified transceiver, proving that their combined solution is ready to power space, commercial, government, and science missions.

"Performance is an important metric of satellite communications equipment, especially for space missions," said Andrew Kuzmenko, CTO at SAIT. "Teaming up with WORK Microwave, we are able to provide an extremely powerful and reliable solution for space-born missions and satellite earth observation."

SAIT's transmitter portfolio supports everything from CubeSats to large satellites and deep space spacecraft, offering up to 10 years' design life. The company's downlink transmitters feature the industry's highest throughput, state-of-the-art adaptive error correction coding and modulation, flexible interface options, and small size, weight, and power.

Seamless integration between SAIT's space transceiver and WORK Microwave's AR-80 wideband demodulator ensures that satellite downlink operations run smoothly. WORK Microwave's AR-80 demodulator offers an unparalleled high performance at one of the industry's lowest price points for specialized satellite downlink receivers.

"From a technology perspective, SAIT and WORK Microwave are very compatible, each bringing distinct expertise to the satellite communications domain," said Joerg Rockstroh, director of digital products, WORK Microwave. "Our AR-80 demodulator supports SAIT with efficient downlinks from their CubeSat transmitters, featuring 1+Gbps throughput to address the needs of mission customers."

A live demo of the combined solution will be shown at Space Tech Expo Europe 2019 in Bremen, Germany, Nov. 19-22, at the SAIT booth #1014, Hall 4.

About SAIT (www.sait-ltd.space)

SAIT is a leader in the high-throughput data handling and transmission systems for small satellites and manned space systems. We produce high-speed (1+ Gbps) X-band downlink transmitters and on-board memory units. In addition, we build innovative synthetic aperture radar system for small satellites.

SAIT Ltd is based in Zelenograd, Moscow, Russia.

About WORK Microwave (www.work-microwave.com)

Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions —Satellite Communication, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement — WORK Microwave leverages over 30 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2/S2X equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies, while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

WORK Microwave's Satellite Communication division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for telecommunications companies, broadcasters, integrators, and government organizations that are operating satellite earth stations, satellite news gathering vehicles, fly-aways, and other mobile or portable satellite communication solutions.

WORK Microwave AR-80 wideband demodulator

WORK Microwave partners with SAIT to provide downlinks for CubeSat and SmallSat applications

