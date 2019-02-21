WORK Microwave at CABSAT 2019

In the Middle East market, today's satellite operators need high-performance, cost-effective satcom solutions for delivering high-quality broadcast and high-speed broadband offerings. At CABSAT 2019, WORK Microwave — a market leader with more than 30 years of experience — will demonstrate its latest satcom innovations for all frequencies, including UHF-, L-, S-, C-, X-, Ku-, K-, Ka-, Q-, and V-band. A key highlight will be WORK Microwave's AX-80 modem, which is one of the only end-to-end solutions for wideband applications.

Future-Proof A-Series Modems

WORK Microwave will demonstrate several powerful modems from its A-Series all-IP platform at CABSAT 2019. The A-Series is a highly scalable, all-IP family of satellite modems, modulators, and demodulators, featuring a flexible SDR (Software Defined Radio) architecture and the opportunity for customization. Offering support for DVB-S2X up to 256APSK and expandable for customized waveforms, the A-Series is the perfect platform for a variety of applications, from low to very high throughput.

• AX-80 Modem: A key highlight at the show will be WORK Microwave's AX-80 wideband modem, the world's first functional wideband modem that supports the DVB-S2X standard, with 500 Msps bidirectional throughput. During a live demo, attendees can see the exceptional spectrum output and high-quality signal transmission enabled by the AX-80 modem. Integrated with 10G Ethernet interfaces, the modem supports full throughput with 256APSK and 3 Gbps per direction without any compromises or tradeoffs. Using this next-gen device, operators can optimize the use of high-speed, IP-based broadcast and broadband access in future Ka-band or Q/V band satellite systems with wideband transponders. WORK Microwave's AX-80 is fully functioning and now shipping worldwide.

• AX-60 Modem: WORK Microwave will also showcase its AX-60 modem. Beyond supporting the DVB-S2X standard and advanced features such as higher modulation schemes, a finer granularity of ModCods, and cutting-edge filtering, the future-proof modem offers ACM technology that optimizes data throughput according to the current link situation and receiving conditions (e.g., rain events). As a result, utilization of the transponder resources and the system capacity increases.

Compact Satellite Up- and Downconverter — IF/KU-Band

WORK Microwave's compact and cost-effective frequency converter for satellite operators, integrators, and teleports is ideal for classic IF and Ku frequency bands. The compact version enables operators to support multiple simultaneous channels in one unit, saving significant rack space and costs. WORK Microwave also offers traditional modular converter series suited for higher-frequency applications (i.e., Ka-, Q-, and V-bands).

Quad-Band Ka Block Upconverter

WORK Microwave's Quad-Band Ka Block Upconverter with IF input at L-band covers the entire Ka-band at the RF output from 27.5 GHz to 31 GHz in four switchable bands. The converter provides excellent phase noise, low noise figure, and a high dynamic range. Low spurious emissions also allow WORK Microwave customers to use the converters in demanding environments, such as in high-power video uplinks. The unit comes in an outdoor housing and can be operated over a temperature range of -40 °C to 60 °C. The housing provides environmental protection according to IP67 (temporary flooding) when all cables are connected and sealed appropriately, and due to its rugged construction and low power consumption, it is perfect for fixed satellite earth stations, satellite newsgathering vehicles, and fly-aways.

DVB-S2X Satellite Broadcast Modulator

WORK Microwave's DVB-S2X Satellite Broadcast Modulator is one of the industry's only solutions that comes predistortion-ready for automatic group delay and nonlinearity compensation. Using this capability, operators can mitigate the negative effects in satellite filters and amplifiers while reducing power and increasing beam coverage, throughput, and availability. By supporting DVB-S2X extensions, WORK Microwave's DVB-S2X modulator provides operators with a future-proof platform that offers smaller roll-offs, advanced filtering, and higher modulation schemes for increased efficiency gains.

RSCC-X Compact Redundancy Switch

WORK Microwave's RSCC-X compact N+1 redundancy switch enables hot standby redundancy for up to eight modems or converters, acting as a reliable failsafe. The redundancy switching system monitors the health of the protected units and, in case of an alarm, copies the failed unit's configuration to the redundant unit, automatically replacing the faulty unit's functions with the spare (+1) unit.

The license-based switch supports 1+1 up to 8+1, making it easy for operators to scale up the system as its requirements grow in the future. When used in combination with the flexible ISM-8 switchbox, operators can effectively switch and monitor input and output signals.

About WORK Microwave (www.work-microwave.com)

Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions — Satellite Communication, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement — WORK Microwave leverages over 30 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2/S2X equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

WORK Microwave's Satellite Communication division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for telecommunications companies, broadcasters, integrators, and government organizations that are operating satellite earth stations, satellite news gathering vehicles, fly-aways, and other mobile or portable satellite communication solutions.

