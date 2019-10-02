Women in CT Co-Hosts Your Voice Matters Event in Washington, D.C.

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Oct. 2, 2019 — Women in Consumer Technology (WiCT), an organization promoting the advancement of women in the consumer technology industry, today announced the Your Voice Matters event to be held on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the U.S. Capital Building in Washington, D.C. The event — jointly hosted by WiCT, AVIXA, Women in Cable Telecommunications, and Women in Entertainment — will include sessions and keynote speakers who will provide inspired stories, strategies, and tools that will encourage attendees to think bigger and bolder by following the journey toward recognizing the power of their voice.

"Your Voice Matters was created to empower corporate, small business, and entrepreneurial women to speak up in their professional and personal lives with confidence and presence," said Carol Campbell, founder of WiCT. "What better place to do that than in America's capital? This is a jam-packed event that brings together the members of these pivotal technology organizations to explore how to successfully share our voices to drive change."

The full-day lineup will include lunch, a cocktail reception, and the following sessions:

• Your Inner Voice — The State of You

Jackie Coats of Innovative Human Resources will lead the day with an interactive session to identify and empower personal insights.

• Your Voice Matters to Create Inclusion and Diversity in the Workplace

Panelists include Coats; Kimberly Hulsey, director, In-House Practice Group, MLA; and Monica Lucero, senior manager, Future Workforce Solutions Lead, Deloitte. Attendees will learn how diversity and inclusion matters are not the domain of people of color, the differently abled, or the LGBTQ community; they must be the work and mission of all stakeholders in the business community.

• Your Voice Matters on Legislative Issues

Kate Keating, vice president of Duberstein Group, and Stacy Hannah, president and CEO of the MMSIA, will talk about how more women are running for office than ever before and the issues under discussion that demand women to be heard. The session will guide the conversation about how every voice matters.

• How Your Voice Matters in the Marketplace

Elizabeth Lafontaine will share a first-time analysis by The NPD Group of the data demonstrating the spending power of women across multiple industries. Attendees will see the trends, the products, and the changes to the retail landscape.

• The Impact of Your Voice on Popular Culture

Carletta S. Hurt, producer and immediate past president of Women in Film and Video, will focus on how to speak up about personal creative ideas, empowering others to think inventively about new types of entertainment content and collaborate on imaginative projects that affect pop culture. Hurt will uncover how social media trends affect the kinds of movies and TV series that are created as well as how creative partnerships across genres move the industry forward.

