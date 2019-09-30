Women in CT Annual CEDIA Luncheon Draws Record Crowd

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Sept. 26, 2019 — Women in Consumer Technology (WiCT), an organization promoting the advancement of women in the consumer technology industry, today announced a new attendance record for the 11th straight year at its annual CEDIA Expo gathering. More than 350 attendees at the luncheon enjoyed the keynote address by bestselling author Sam Horn who shared insights from her new book, "Someday Is Not a Day in the Week." Additionally, the organization honored this year's volunteer of the year, Bonnie Perella of Legrand | AV.

"We couldn't be more pleased with the turnout at our CEDIA Expo 2019 luncheon," said Carol Campbell, founder of WiCT. "Thanks to the continued support of our sponsors, volunteers, and attendees, our annual gathering has become a CEDIA staple and continues to grow each year. A regular at our events, Sam delivered an insightful keynote, and we were able to recognize our 'volunteer of the year' for her tremendous support and ongoing contributions to our organization."

As part of the program, Women in CT recognized Perella as Volunteer of the Year for her ongoing support to the organization. Perella currently serves as Legrand | AV's territory sales manager and is also a WiCT's 2018 Legacy Award honoree. She has been with Legrand | AV for more than 10 years.

Upcoming Women in CT events include Your Voice Matters being held Oct. 8, 2019 at the U.S. Capitol from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event, which is co-sponsored by AVIXA, Women in Cable Telecommunications, and Women in Entertainment, will offer a full day of sessions, workshops, and keynote speakers featuring inspirational stories, strategies, and tools. The theme of the event is encouraging one another to think bigger and bolder by following the journey of the meaning of Your Voice Matters! Learn More

The annual CES 2020 Legacy Awards and networking reception is also set for Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Nominations are now open for the 2020 Legacy Awards Honoree Program here.

Established in 2009, Women in CT creates an environment that promotes networking and professional growth through the development of relationships and new opportunities. Member benefits include peer networking online and at live events; discounts for Women in CT events; admission to the Mentoring Program; and access to the Women in CT Member Directory as well as all WiCT communications.

More information is available at www.womeninconsumertechnology.org.

