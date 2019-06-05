Wisycom USA Expands Distribution With New Partnership

NEW ORLEANS, JUNE 5, 2019 –Wisycom is pleased to announce its partnership with Sound Hard, a New Orleans-based dealer providing audio solutions to professionals of the film, television and broadcast industries. Sound Hard recently upgraded its arsenal, offering complete Wisycom-outfitted sound packages for reality TV and ENG applications.

Sound Hard’s collection of Wisycom gear includes MCR42SDual True Diversity UHF Miniature Camera Receiver and MPR52-ENG UltraWide Band Receiver – the dealer’s choice picks for wireless ENG solutions. Sound Hard also carries the company's MTP40S/41S Wideband Bodypack and MTB40S Wideband Plug-on Transmitter for wireless handheld and boom microphone applications.

“Many of our clients are currently using or looking to acquire Wisycom gear,” says Justin Ditch, co-founder of Sound Hard. “We’re always looking for new ways to solve problems in the ever-changing wireless environment, so it seemed like a no-brainer for Sound Hard to represent Wisycom as a dealer. The company’s wideband technology enables us to navigate the RF spectrum with the conﬁdence that there will always be available frequencies. With unmatched customization capabilities, Wisycom products stand out as wireless audio solutions. Sound Hard is passionate about all of the products we carry, and Wisycom has been no exception.”

Sound Hard is currently working with the local SBE (Society of Broadcast Engineers) and other audio professionals to familiarize them with Wisycom systems. The dealer is also offering demos and training sessions to incentivize the use of Wisycom gear to long-time industry professionals.

“We are very excited to welcome Sound Hard into our dealer network,” says Jim Dugan, president, Wisycom USA. “Industry pros rely on Sound Hard for projects where high-end audio technology is fundamental, and we’re glad its principals have decided to incorporate Wisycom into its product offerings.”

Sound Hard was founded in 2017 by Justin Ditch and Lukas Gonzales to fill a gap in the market and provide the latest gear and support to sound engineers, specifically those in the visual media production space. Sound Hard’s diverse customer base comes from its dedication to creating custom solutions for a range of audio needs.

About Wisycom

Wisycom is a designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, renowned for their durability, flexibility, reliability, practicality and cost-effective price points. Wisycom’s design process is driven by attention to detail, customer feedback and ultimate quality, from the selection of components to the manufacturing process, which takes place at the company’s Italian plants. The company prides itself on serving as a technical advisor and partner to every customer. From custom design to evaluation and dimensioning of systems, the Wisycom team stands by its customers through every step of the process. For more information, please visit www.wisycom.com.