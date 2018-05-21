Waves Audio to Hold Mixing Workshop in Camarillo, CA, on May 22

— Taking place at CSU Channel Islands, this masterclass will feature Waves specialists Josiah Eckhart and Michael Pearson-Adams and acclaimed live sound engineer Sean “Sully” Sullivan (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rihanna, Beck, Beastie Boys, Sheryl Crow and most recently Shania Twain), along with the audio team from Rat Sound —

KNOXVILLE, TN — Waves Audio, a leading provider of audio processing solutions, will be hosting a mixing workshop masterclass at CSU Channel Islands (Grand Salon, One University Dr) in Camarillo, CA, on May 22. Taking place from 7:30-10pm PDT, the session will feature Waves specialists Josiah Eckhart and Michael Pearson-Adams and acclaimed live sound engineer Sean “Sully” Sullivan (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rihanna, Beck, Beastie Boys, Sheryl Crow and most recently Shania Twain), along with the audio team from Rat Sound. Visit here to register for this event.

The evening will start with an overview of SoundGrid® technology, the Waves MultiRack plugin host and the Waves eMotion LV1 live mixer, followed by an in-depth mixing seminar and Q&A session. Pre-event drinks/snacks mixer begins at 7pm.

A SoundGrid Certification training session will take place earlier that day, in the morning, in the same location, from 10am-12pm (snacks and coffee served from 9:30am). Attendees can register separately for that session. (Please note: SoundGrid 101 is a pre-requisite for taking the SoundGrid 201 Certification that will be held on that day.)

WHEN: May 22, 2018

WHERE: CSU Channel Islands (Grand Salon, One University Dr, Camarillo, CA 93012). Once on campus, please follow directional signage to the appropriate parking and walking signage to the Grand Salon.