VuWall and LG Partner to Deliver the Most Advanced Integrated Video Wall Control and Display Technology for Control Room Environments

MONTREAL — Aug. 20, 2019 — VuWall, leader of video wall and AV network management solutions, today announced a corporate partnership with LG Electronics, the leading global manufacturer of monitors, personal computers, digital signage, and commercial displays. This partnership allows VuWall and LG to offer customers a fully integrated control room solution that combines VuWall's advanced VuScape video wall processor with LG's latest 55SVH7F video wall display.

"Our goal is to provide an easy-to-install, easy-to-use solution for professionals in command and control room environments so that they can focus on their 24/7 visualization experience and not worry about the technology," said Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO at VuWall. "By partnering with LG, we continue to deliver on that commitment — by combining these two great technologies, our customers have even more powerful solutions for solving their real-world challenges."

VuScape is a series of modular video wall processors and controllers designed for small and large-scale video walls. They can be combined with the VuWall Touch Panel, a PoE tablet with an intuitive interface designer, and as a complete, easy-to-use video wall management and operation solution.

The LG 55SVH7F video wall display features a razor-thin, 0.44mm bezel or 0.88mm when measured from bezel to bezel. It also boasts vivid, dynamic picture quality with a higher and wider viewing angle, uniform color expression, and image gap reduction. Moreover, it features Smart Calibration, a simple and fast process that does not require an external device or human intervention.

The VuWall and LG integration offers customers the ability to control LG displays remotely using the VuWall scripting tool with VuScape controllers, giving control room operators and supervisors the utmost flexibility and ease of use. As a fully integrated platform, organizations will have a comprehensive ecosystem driving their video walls from anywhere in the facility. Customers can have their first look at the integrated solution in LG's new prestigious showroom in Paris where they can experience all the benefits of the new control room ecosystem.

"LG strives to continually advance and push the envelope, providing our customers with the best display technology in the world. This makes it vital to choose the right technology partners to address the needs of our customers in specific markets," said Harri Ekholm, Vice President of Sales from LG Electronics. "VuWall is a recognized leader in the command and control room industry with solutions known for their reliability and high-performance technology designed with a deep understanding of mission-critical needs. These features make VuWall the perfect partner for us."

The integrated VuWall and LG solution is available throughout VuWall's global distribution network. To learn more, contact sales@vuwall.com.

About LG Electronics

LG Electronics Business Solutions offers professional solutions in information display, system air conditioning, lighting and energy. As a leader in B2B innovation, LG Electronics Business Solutions aims to provide a total solution encompassing consultancy, installation, maintenance and support in collaboration with its professional business partners. Visit http://www.lg.com/global/business.

About VuWall

VuWall, the leader of video wall management and AV distribution solutions, is recognized worldwide for delivering state-of-the-art controllers and intuitive collaboration software. VuWall eliminates the complexities of traditional AV network and video wall management while simplifying the life of AV/IT integrators and video wall operators. Tailored to each project and providing unrivaled command, control, and visualization support, VuWall solutions feature superior quality and set a new industry benchmark in ease of use and deployment for professional and mission-critical applications. Its award-winning solutions are installed in the world's most prestigious control rooms, collaboration rooms, government agencies, and corporate environments of Fortune 500 companies in more than 45 countries. VuWall is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with European offices in Tübingen, Germany www.vuwall.com.

Photo Caption: VuWall and LG fully integrated control room solution

