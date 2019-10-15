VidOvation and V-Nova Announce Strategic Partnership

VidOvation, a leading technology and systems integrator, and video compression technologies provider V-Nova have announced a strategic partnership to support the increasingly demanding requirements of media processing and delivery with next-generation video compression solutions.

The partnership will see VidOvation represent V-Nova’s line of PPro-powered P.Link products for the rapidly growing contribution and remote production markets in the United States.

The move further underpins a strategic partnership between AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, and V-Nova for development and commercialization of ground-breaking innovations for newsgathering. VidOvation is the master distributor in the U.S. for AVIWEST and will play a pivotal role in bringing the joint developed products to market in 2020.

Jim Jachetta, EVP of Engineering and CTO, VidOvation commented, “VidOvation excels in helping our clients integrate custom solutions into existing infrastructure and third-party systems with the ability to satisfy any application or budget. V-Nova’s P.Link, powered by PPro, has demonstrated its ability to provide the best video quality per bit of any contribution intra encoder on the market. This allows our customers to lower costs by up to 70 percent, increase video quality or increase the number of services in the same network link. Using next-generation solutions like P.Link will help us to help our clients deliver low latency, high quality streams from anywhere in the field.”

Matt Hughes, Senior VP of Global Sales, V-Nova said, “VidOvation applies proven expertise to the complete project life cycle for its customers from project consulting and management to engineering and design and support. As a strong addition to our channel in North America, we look forward to working with VidOvation as the top value-added reseller of broadcast technology solutions. VidOvation understands the business intimately and will provide a go-to source for professionals seeking to take advantage of our PPro-powered P.Link compression solutions.”

V-Nova will be present on the VidOvation stand at NAB Show New York, October 16-17, on Stand N265.