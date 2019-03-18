V-Nova Showcases the True Power of Next-Generation Compression across Media Landscape at NAB 2019

• Video compression experts V-Nova demo the true power of compression technology in enabling multiple media applications and new business models

• PERSEUS Plus recognised as enhancement for all codecs, including AVC/h.264, HEVC and VP9

• PERSEUS Pro as the only commercially deployed compression technology leveraging AI at its core

NAB 2019, Las Vegas, 8 – 11 April 2019 – V-Nova, a leading provider of video compression solutions, announced that it will demonstrate at NAB 2019, booth SU8213, the power of its PERSEUS compression technology in transforming existing media applications as well as enabling new ones.

It’s a lively time for compression development and for the deployment of new compression technologies. The power of software, IP, the cloud, and AI means that operators and service providers have more flexibility than ever before in leveraging these new approaches. Video experts V-Nova will give a glimpse of what is possible with its unique approach to compression.

PERSEUS Pro is the only commercially deployed codec leveraging AI at its core, in a format that includes multiple layers of information within a single stream or file. The benefits are better overall compression compared to similar production and imaging formats and added features, such as a multi-scale rendering from single assets inclusive of transparency and HDR. This makes it an ideal format for contribution & production, imaging and AI-powered indexing acceleration. All of which are going to be demonstrated at NAB 2019 on booth SU8213.

PERSEUS Plus uses some of the same principles to enhance the compression and computational performance of existing codecs such as AVC/h.264, HEVC, VP9 and in the future AV1. Working with industry-standard formats like MPEG-TS, HLS and MPEG-DASH, PERSEUS Plus delivers the best picture quality across any platform. At NAB 2019, V-Nova will present new cloud distribution solutions to quickly enable operators and service providers to launch PERSEUS Plus enhanced services.

Guido Meardi, CEO and co-founder at V-Nova, said: “It is an amazing time for media delivery transformation and compression is at the core of it. Compression can enable many new applications and business models, from everything cloud and IP to debottlenecking AI and ML functions. It is not science fiction, we are showcasing some of this power already at NAB as well as deploying products, such as P-Link, that leverage AI to reduce visually lossless UHD contribution bitrates by up to 70% and at the industry’s lowest cost per channel.“

V-Nova solutions are commercialised as software development kits (SDKs) for easy deployment as well as a rack-mounted unit (P.Link) for traditional on-premise contribution and production deployments.

V-Nova’s solutions shown on booth SU8213 include:

• P.Link powered by PERSEUS Pro and AI, redefining intra-only contribution encoding with significant efficiency gains over JPEG 2000, MPEG-4 and HEVC-I solutions.

• PERSEUS Pro for image optimisation enables smaller file sizes and up to 10x more rapid render times for image rich mobile applications when compared to JPEG.

• PERSEUS Pro for ML-powered media analysis and indexing acceleration

• PERSEUS Plus for the enhancement of new and existing distribution workflows

• A brand-new cloud-based solution for easy deployment of PERSEUS performance on streaming services.

Meardi added: “I warmly invite all attendees to visit us at NAB to see how their workflows can be rapidly enhanced and how PERSEUS continues to revolutionise so many areas of media distribution.”