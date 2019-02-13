VITEC Welcomes Bryan Reksten as New VP of Marketing

ATLANTA — Feb. 13, 2019 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that Bryan Reksten has joined the company as vice president of marketing. With over 20 years of marketing experience in the technology industry, Reksten will oversee and broaden VITEC's market presence.

"As we enter our 31st year as an end-to-end video streaming solutions provider, we're focused on strengthening our leadership and product offering to meet unprecedented market demand," said Mark D'Addio, senior vice president, VITEC. "This new executive role is an important step in that investment. Bryan possesses keen marketing insight, industry knowledge, and a passion for technology that will be instrumental in expanding our marketing footprint."

Reksten built his career at some of the world's most well-known companies, including Cisco, AT&T, and Comcast. Before joining VITEC, he led a global team tasked with delivering go-to-market strategies for Technicolor's Connected Home business unit as VP of global marketing. Prior to that role, he acted as Cisco's chief of staff for the Connected Devices business unit, which was acquired by Technicolor in 2015, with business operations and process integration responsibility. At Cisco, Reksten also served as the senior manager of strategic marketing for the Service Provider Technology Group where he managed an innovative cooperative marketing program, initiated consumer research studies on DVR product adoption, and consulted field marketing teams on best practices. He holds a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Oral Roberts University and an MBA in marketing from Regent University.

"VITEC has an incredible legacy of product excellence that has transformed the streaming industry," said Reksten. "I look forward to being part of VITEC's leadership team and helping usher in the company's next phase of innovation to meet our customers' demand to provide the best streaming solutions in the market."

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

