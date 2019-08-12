VITEC PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS' JÜRGEN SOMMER APPOINTED TO IABM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

LONDON — Aug. 12, 2019 — Jürgen Sommer, vice president of channel development, EMEA, for Vitec Production Solutions, a division of the Vitec Group, has been appointed to the IABM board of directors.

"I've respected and collaborated with the IABM for a long time and have benefited from its market reports and strategic analyses. I've always been fascinated by the organization's ability to spot technology trends and predict what will happen in the future," Sommer said. "Especially at this moment, when a lot of exciting changes and innovations are happening, it is very important to have an institution like the IABM helping our industry to better understand what the future will bring.

"I'm grateful to have a seat at the table with so many of the industry's leaders to contribute to that effort. I'll use my expertise to help IABM members prepare themselves for the challenges and benefits that are coming. I'll also be a voice for the hardware manufacturers," he added.

Sommer has been working in the video and broadcast industry for more than 17 years, all while working closely with the IABM. Prior to joining Vitec Group, he held various leadership positions in sales and marketing management in the manufacturing system engineering and automotive industries. He started with Vitec Group in 2002 as director of product management and marketing at Sachtler. During his tenure with the company, Sommer was a key part of sales and marketing, serving in roles such as brand development for the Autoscript, OConnor, Sachtler, and Vinten brands. He has been in his current role within Vitec Production Solutions for three years, directly responsible for channel development across the EMEA region and for providing consultation and oversight channel development in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sommer is based in Garching near Munich, Germany.

More information on Vitec Group and its brands is available at www.vitecgroup.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group plc

Vitec is a leading global provider of premium branded products and solutions to the fast moving and growing "image capture and content creation" market.

Vitec's customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers and enterprises, and our activities comprise: design, manufacture and distribution of high performance products and solutions including camera supports, camera mounted electronic accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power, monitors, bags, motion control and noise reduction equipment.

We employ around 1,800 people across the world in 13 different countries and are organised in three Divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions and Creative Solutions.

The Vitec Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2018 revenue of £385.4 million.

More information can be found at: www.vitecgroup.com.

Photo Caption: Jürgen Sommer, vice president of channel development EMEA for Vitec Production Solutions.