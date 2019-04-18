VITEC Partners with Digistor in Australia and New Zealand

PARIS — April 18, 2019 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced its latest distribution partnership with Digistor, which will provide VITEC's full portfolio of streaming solutions across Australia and New Zealand. Known for delivering product, design, installation, and technical support to companies that include ABC, Disney, Foxtel, Warner Brothers, and Endemol Shine, Digistor is the respected provider of technology solutions to the VFX, post-production, broadcasting, and digital media industries in the region.

"In this particular territory, more and more organizations are demanding reliable, high-quality, low-latency, and bandwidth-efficient streaming capabilities that are the hallmark of VITEC's end-to-end video streaming solutions," said Aurélie Albert, marketing and communication manager, VITEC. "This partnership not only brings our broadcast-quality solutions to customers in the region but also provides them with Digistor's extensive knowledge and technical expertise that are an invaluable part of achieving the best workflow to deliver a superior video experience."

As a local verified partner, Digistor will expand VITEC's growing presence in the APAC market. Digistor works with a select group of leading vendors to help bring integrated solutions to its customers, carefully selecting and ensuring that the company has the expertise to specify, deliver, and support the products. In addition, the company ensures technical performance, pricing, policies, resources, and commitment to superior performance of every product.

"VITEC is a trusted video streaming solutions provider known for leading the market with high-performance and innovative products that help customers easily and affordably adapt to the ever-changing video landscape," said Mark Richards, marketing manager for Digistor. "We're delighted to add VITEC to our elite roster of vendor partners and strengthen our commitment of empowering our customers through smarter technology and service solutions."

About Digistor

Digistor provides solutions for the creation, management, storage, and distribution of digital assets. From post-facilities to broadcast operations, from single studios to collaborative, networked environments operating across a room or across the world, Digistor empowers its customers through smarter technology and service solutions. For more information, visit Digistor's website at www.digistor.com.au.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

