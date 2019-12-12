VITEC Kicks Off the Ultimate Game-Day Experience at Allianz Field

ATLANTA — Dec. 10, 2019 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that Minnesota United selected its award-winning EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Solution to control video feeds and signage to hundreds of screens installed throughout the new Allianz Field soccer stadium. As part of the new $250-million venue, EZ TV delivers a high-quality, low-latency live feed of the game and eye-catching digital signage, allowing fans to never miss a minute of action.

"We wanted to deliver the very best experience to our fans as well as our operators and advertising staff. The system can quickly, easily, and reliably distribute not only the game-day feed to every screen but also ensure that we are successfully deploying attention-grabbing and strategic campaigns with the signage content," said Cole Mayer, production engineer, Minnesota United. "It's a complex job, but VITEC's solution integrates all these capabilities into one platform that exceeded our operational and technological vision. With the power of VITEC, Allianz Field is one of the best, most technologically advanced soccer stadiums in the world."

Leveraging the power of EZ TV, Allianz Field's staff can quickly and efficiently distribute, control, and maintain the more than 200 displays within the stadium. The cost-effective solution resolved the challenge of delivering a high-quality, broadcast-grade game-day feed to every screen with low-latency distribution and flawless synchronization between displays over its IP infrastructure. EZ TV's built-in digital signage creation tools also enabled the organization to achieve a dynamic digital signage strategy where operators can easily distribute targeted content to specific displays throughout the venue. Integrated with Daktronics Show Control System, Minnesota United is able to trigger updates to signage for each screen during the games from the same Show Control System. The combined solution makes it effortless and simple for a single operator to change campaigns from pregame, to in-game, halftime, and post-show sponsorships during events.

