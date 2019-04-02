Vislink Technologies Announces Major Global Repositioning of its Brands

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, APRIL 2, 2019 — Vislink Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:VISL), whose IMT and Vislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in the development and distribution of advanced communications solutions, announces its official global repositioning to the worldwide market. After changing the name of its corporate entity from xG Technology in late February, Vislink Technologies is now pleased to inform its clients, suppliers and other stakeholders that it has united its individual product brands under one single Vislink Technologies brand entity.

As the key element of the rebranding, solutions currently marketed under the IMT and Vislink nomenclature, as well as other legacy products such as Advent, Gigawave, MRC, RFCentral and Nucomm, will begin to adopt Vislink Technologies brand names. Product availability, service and support will not be impacted as a result of the rebranding.

With offices in five countries, 137 distribution partners around the world and more than 50 years of innovation bred into its DNA, Vislink Technologies is a powerhouse of technology, products and solutions ideally positioned to meet global production needs. Through this rebranding initiative, the company will respond to current and emerging technology requirements from its markets, with solutions that embody a clear and consistent brand personality.

“This rebranding process is the next logical step in our development, which began with the merging of the product offerings and operations of Vislink and IMT in 2017,” says Roger Branton, CEO of Vislink Technologies. “This marks our evolution into one global company under the name Vislink Technologies, Inc. and allows us to present a singular, cohesive brand identity to the markets we serve. It will enable us to communicate with existing and potential clients in a more unified and seamless manner, while still maintaining the company’s core values of leadership, integrity, service and quality.”

In recognition of the refreshed branding, Vislink Technologies has also unveiled an updated visual identity that features its new logo, complete with modernized icon, as well as sub-branding for specialized solution areas, such as Vislink Live Production; Vislink Military and Government; and Vislink Satellite. The company’s new strapline – “At the Heart of the Action” – reflects its commitment to helping customers and audiences become more immersed in the events with which they engage. The company will also be launching a single global Web presence, with enhanced content and improved functionality, at www.vislink.com.

“The adoption of the Vislink Technologies name reflects that we have completely realigned and refined our overarching business strategy to one unified operation that enables us to clearly convey the value of our brand portfolio,” adds John Payne, President and COO of Vislink Technologies. “As the market for on-demand, immersive media experiences grows, we plan to capitalize on our leadership as a provider of robust, reliable, turnkey video technologies and connectivity in the toughest environments to provide innovative solutions for broadcast, live production, satcom, law enforcement and military customers around the world.”

In support of this announcement, company leadership will be available to discuss the new branding at the 2019 NAB Show, in the newly designed Vislink Technologies Booth (C6008).

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies brands are recognized as the global leaders in the design, manufacture and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions. They are trusted suppliers to tier-1 customers in broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations.

Headquartered in Hackettstown, New Jersey, Vislink Technologies has over 70 patents and pending patent applications. The company is a publicly traded and listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (Symbol:VISL). For more information, visit www.vislinktechnologies.com.