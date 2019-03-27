VISLINK RECEIVES $1.5 MILLION ORDER FOR HCAM 4K UHD SYSTEMS FOR DEPLOYMENT IN ASIA

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, MARCH 27, 2019 — Vislink, whose brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications, today announced it has received an order valued at approximately $1.5 million for multiple HCAM 4K UHD wireless camera systems for deployment in Asia.

For over 50 years, Vislink wireless video technology has set the standard for the development and distribution of innovative video communication solutions. The company’s heritage is rooted in designing and deploying premium products and turnkey solutions that provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments around the world. Vislink has been a prominent equipment supplier to the Asian market for over 15 years.

“This order demonstrates that Vislink continues to be the most respected name in high-performance, high-quality solutions that meet the needs of broadcasting professionals worldwide,” says John Payne, President and COO of Vislink. “With 4K UHD programming continuing to grow in popularity, our HCAM system, with its ultra-low latency, HDR support and flexible configuration options, has rapidly become the industry standard for delivering immersive viewing experiences.”

The Vislink HCAM is a next-generation wireless camera system offering seamless 4K UHD transmission capabilities for a number of applications including sports, broadcasting and event coverage. It is presently the only COFDM-based, UHD-capable, single-frame latency solution in the world. HCAM ships HDR-ready, ensuring that event operators can support both current and future technologies.

Vislink will be proudly showcasing the HCAM, as well as its full line of solutions at NAB 2019 in the Vislink Booth (C6008).



About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies brands are recognized as the global leaders in the design, manufacture and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions. They are trusted suppliers to tier-1 customers in broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations.

Headquartered in Hackettstown, New Jersey, Vislink Technologies has over 70 patents and pending patent applications. The company is a publicly traded and listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (Symbol:VISL). For more information, visit .