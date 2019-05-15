Videon Products at InfoComm 2019

At InfoComm 2019, Videon will showcase its award-winning EdgeCaster Edge Compute Encoder that is ideal for applications and integration with solutions requiring low latency streaming. With EdgeCaster products, users can stream among buildings, between campuses, or around the world using a single device.

InfoComm 2019 Highlight: EdgeCaster Ultra-Low Latency Encoder

Videon's EdgeCaster ultra-low latency, Edge Compute Encoder can simultaneously support point-to-point, low-latency streaming with SRT while also supporting worldwide low-latency streaming using an HLS/DASH/CMAF workflow.

Ideal for projects in the prosumer, pro-AV, and broadcast markets, EdgeCaster supports SRT technology, which allows users to stream from building to building or across campus simultaneously with the low latency of fewer than half a second. The EdgeCaster also uses edge compute encoding technology that bypasses a layer of cloud-based processing, resulting in worldwide latency of fewer than three seconds — from camera capture to playback — via public internet connection.

EdgeCaster leverages the capability of Qualcomm® technology to handle transcoding, format repackaging, and other heavy computational processes. With the processing power of the SnapDragon™ chip, EdgeCaster streams at resolutions up to 4K at 30 fps using either H.264 or H.265/HEVC compression. EdgeCaster can also output up to six streams simultaneously in multiple bit rates/resolutions using chunked HLS or DASH and has the flexibility to be powered via power over ethernet (PoE).

Company Quote:

"The extremely low latency of our EdgeCaster encoder and its ability to output multiple streams simultaneously make it ideal not only for delay-sensitive video applications, but also for sports, esports, security, betting, auctions, and other live events distributed to audiences across various platforms. Whether for local or global live streaming, EdgeCaster is an intuitive solution that offers users exceptional speed and image quality while providing a solution for a price that enables a wide range of new markets."

— Todd Erdley, CEO, Videon

Company Overview:

Videon is a world-leading provider of ultra-low latency, high resolution, and high-performance streaming solutions that enable users in the prosumer, pro-AV and broadcast markets to simplify streaming workflows and reduce costs. Videon has also partnered with top software brands around the globe to incorporate its technology solutions into millions of devices. Videon actively supports its employees, its community, and the environment by emphasizing the belief that employees should care more about others than they do about themselves.

Videon simply moves media. https://streaming.videon-central.com/

EdgeCaster significantly reduces latency and cloud service fees while improving the viewer experience.

