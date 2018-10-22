CAPER 2018: FOR-A Showcases Customer Favorites with an Eye Toward the Future

Cypress, CA, October 19, 2018 – As a demonstration of the company’s continued commitment to the Latin American region, FOR-A® will highlight three of its most popular products – the HVS-490 and HVS-100 switchers and FA-9600 signal processor - as part of its participation at CAPER 2018, occurring from October 24-26th at the Costa Salguero Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

FOR-A will exhibit within the CAPER stand of partner SVC (Sistemas de Video Comunicación) in Booth D-10. The theme of this year’s booth is “No Boundaries.”

“CAPER has traditionally been an extremely important part of our marketing strategy,” said Mario Rodriguez, FOR-A Latin America Sales Manager. “It allows us to connect with key customers from nearby South American countries, such as Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia and Ecuador. There are many who may not be able to get to Las Vegas for NAB or Amsterdam for the IBC, and CAPER is an ideal location and time for us to meet up and show them all the new technology we have that will benefit them now and in the future.”

The HVS-490 live HD/4K-UHD, multi-effects production switcher is designed for use in any live environment, including mobile shoots, events, and in-house corporate productions. Event memory and macro functions make it easy to set up quickly for live performances. And FOR-A’s MELite™ technology eliminates the need for multiple switchers in a multi-monitor staging scenario.

With integrated frame synchronizers and multi viewers, the HVS-490 reduces the amount of equipment required. Using multiple control panels, the system enables several operators to work on separate tasks. Using optional input and output expansion cards, the HVS-490 supports 40 inputs/18 outputs, 36 inputs/20 outputs or 32 inputs/22 outputs, including two-channel HDMI outputs. In 4K, it allows 10 inputs/six outputs, nine inputs/six outputs or eight inputs/seven outputs. It also has 16 channels of 2.5D DVE as standard and can be optionally expanded to a maximum of 32 channels.

The FA-9600 multi purpose signal processor supports 4K, 12G-SDI, HDR and Wide Color Gamut. The unit features dual channel frame synchronization, extensive professional video format support, color correction, up/down/cross conversion, and offers 12G-SDI and HDMI terminals - opening the door to 4K production. The FA-9600 is ideal for use in mixed HDR/SDR environments, including production studios, live staging productions and mobile OB and up-link production trucks. The energy-efficient unit is a convenient 1U size, and the signal processor’s newly developed color processing circuit provides strong support in HD/4K production.

The HVS-100 video switcher with Thunderbolt™ 2 I/O expansion cards will also be on display at CAPER. The HVS-100 is controlled via any tablet, handheld or laptop type device with a web browser as opposed to a ‘hard’ control panel. With its Thunderbolt 2 I/O expansion cards, users can transfer video content with a single cable through computers and interface with other devices, such as character generators, virtual studios and/or file-based/IP products. One cable allows transmission of 4 HD signal lines.

In addition to the HVS-490, FA-9600, and HVS-100 w/HVS-100TB2 Card, a range of new FOR-A equipment will also be on display: the Insight Multi-Channel Video Server, ClassX content creation and graphics playout solution, MCC-4K motion-compensated universal standards converter, and Fujitsu IP-HE950 real-time video transmission gear.

2018 marks the 20th year FOR-A has participated at CAPER. FOR-A enjoys long-term relationships with several prominent Latin American broadcasters, including: Artear, Canal 7, Telefe, TyC Sports, Canal 9, ESPN, DirecTV, and FoxSports.

* Thunderbolt is a trademark of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.