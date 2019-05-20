Varun Patel Joins LYNX Technik as Product Manager

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces for broadcast and professional AV signal processing applications, announced today that Varun Patel has joined the management team as Product Manager for the entire range of LYNX solutions including the award-winning greenMachine software-based signal processing platform, yellobrikthrow-down interfaces, and Series 5000 (with APPolo software) rack and card-based solutions.

In his role, Varun will be responsible for managing the product management strategies and roadmap for the company, helping to assess customer & market needs and deliver the exceptional quality solutions that LYNX Technik is known worldwide for. Varun will also work closely with customers, partners and other key stakeholders to identify how LYNX Technik solutions can assist them with existing and new workflows as technology requirements continuously shift.

“We are very excited to have such an impassioned individual join our team,” comments Stefan Gnann, CEO of LYNX Technik. “With Varun’s experience and commitment to innovation, he will be instrumental in helping the company deliver on existing and new technological advancements.”

Over the years, Varun has held Product Management and Engineering positions establishing a track record of strategically helping technology companies meet their go-to-market and product delivery goals.

“I’m looking forward to building on LYNX Technik’s vision and working with the entire team to articulate customer requirements into innovative solutions that create value and solve problems,” comments Varun.

Varun holds an MBA in Information Technology from SP Jain School (Australia), and Bachelor of Electronics Engineering from JSS Academy of Technical Education (Mauritius). Varun will be based in the LYNX Technik headquarters in Weiterstadt, Germany. He can be reached at: Varun.Patel@lynx-technik.com and +49-1761-8170-002