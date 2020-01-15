Vantage HCL Systems Steal the Spotlight at CES 2020 With CTA Smart Home Division Mark of Excellence Award

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Jan. 9, 2020 — Legrand's Building Control Systems division today announced that its Vantage end-to-end human-centric lighting (HCL) systems were honored at CES® 2020 by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ with a Smart Home Division Mark of Excellence Award in the Lighting Control Product of the Year category.

The Smart Home Division Mark of Excellence Awards recognize the best in custom integration and installed technology. Each year, manufacturers, distributors, and systems integrators compete in more than 30 award categories, with winners selected by a judging panel of industry experts. This year in the category of Lighting Control Product of the Year, judges were impressed with how Vantage HCL systems enhance home aesthetics and the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of occupants.

"Homeowners are increasingly looking to incorporate outdoor light color, intensity, and the numerous benefits it provides into their indoor lives," said Mark Moody, product manager at Vantage. "We created Vantage HCL systems to make it easy for integrators to meet this growing demand by reducing the complexity of the design, configuration, and onward support of tunable LED lighting systems, rendering a more naturally light environment when and where needed. We couldn't be more thrilled to have our efforts recognized by the CTA with this prestigious award."

Vantage's HCL system features load control, user interfaces, and Design Center programming software that come together to provide precise dimming for tunable light fixtures utilizing the Lumenetix® araya5 light engine. Control is provided by the DMX-DALI-GATEWAY and InFusion Controller II, which is programmed to match the daily sunrise/sunset seasonal shift throughout the year that best supports people's natural circadian rhythm based on the location of each installation. For a complete human-centric experience, the controller seamlessly integrates with QMotion advanced automated shading solutions.

Interface options for Vantage's HCL system include the Equinox line of glass LCD touchscreen controllers, EasyTouch II keypads, and the new EasyTouch Glass modular keypad station, which combines powerful functionality with a sleek, contemporary design. EasyTouch Glass is available with up to five smooth touch and tactile programmable buttons for different scenes incorporating control over lighting, shades, and more. Completely personalized to each project, the keypad allows installers to mix and match colors for trims, buttons, and faceplates, while an inner-surface ink layering process ensures consistent color definition and reflectivity.

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings — including connected products stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of around $7.1 billion (USD) in 2018. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines.

