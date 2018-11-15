University of Louisville Completes State-of-the-Art Control Room Build With Systems Integration by BeckTV

AUSTIN, Texas — Nov. 15, 2018 — BeckTV, one of the United States' premier design-build systems integrators, served as the systems integrator for the control room build at the new University of Louisville (UofL) Athletics Broadcast Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The state-of-the-art, 7,850-square-foot television production facility, which opened its doors in September 2018, is designed to house all of the equipment and personnel necessary to originate live programming for the comprehensive linear and digital ACC Network, which will be launched by the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and ESPN in 2019.

"We aimed high with the design of our broadcast center, and BeckTV helped us to complete a truly stunning facility that will do the UofL and the new ACC Network proud," said Jeremy Noe, executive director of ACC Network operations at the University of Louisville Athletics Broadcast Center. "Thanks to tightly integrated best-of-breed equipment within our control rooms, the UofL Athletics Broadcast Center boasts amazing flexibility and sophistication that will help us give fans more of the great ACC sports they love, better than ever."

The UofL broadcast center is connected by fiber to UofL athletic venues — home to the Cardinals sports teams — and to ESPN, which means that live sports programming can be originated from the new centralized production facility without the need for mobile trucks. The center will produce live, in-game content for UofL venue video boards such as those in Cardinal Stadium, Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium, the KFC Yum! Center, Jim Patterson Stadium, and Ulmer Field.

Within the new UofL facilities, two full video control rooms are dedicated to linear telecasts on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, or the ACC Network. They can be used along with three scaled-back control rooms to support live telecasts of multiple simultaneous sports events on multiple television platforms. Cardinals coaches and players can do live interviews on any ESPN platform or broadcast channel from the broadcast center's bureau studio. A flexible studio space, including variable sets and a green screen wall, offers a customizable production environment.

"We're glad the University of Louisville got both the wow factor and the functionality it wanted with its new broadcast center," said Paul Nijak, senior system engineer at BeckTV. "One of the tricky bits about this project was that the university wanted to be able to broadcast before construction was complete. We're proud to say we delivered!"

Working closely with BeckTV, the UofL was able to take its control rooms live prior to completion of the full broadcast center. This allowed the university to use its brand-new facilities to continue production of live programming for ESPN networks or ACC Network Extra, a digital television platform, up until the linear ACC Network launch.

Further information about BeckTV is available at www.becktv.com.

# # #

About BeckTV

BeckTV is one of the United States' premier design-build systems integrators. With more than 30 years of experience, BeckTV has designed and built more professional television facilities for more customers than any other systems integrator. In virtually every application from broadcast and cable networks, local TV stations, sports trucks, and stadium venues to educational institutions and houses of worship, BeckTV uses a collaborative approach to assure successful outcomes, on time, and on budget. The company maintains full-service offices in Denver, New York, Austin, as well as an engineering office in Washington, D.C. More information about BeckTV is available at www.becktv.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/BeckTV/181115BeckTV.docx

Photo Links:

www.wallstcom.com/BeckTV/BeckTV-UofL-Broadcast-Center-Control-Room.JPG

www.wallstcom.com/BeckTV/BeckTV-UofL-Broadcast-Center.JPG

Photo Caption: Images of the new state-of-the-art control room at the University of Louisville, with systems integration design and support provided by BeckTV.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.%40Beck_TV%20provides%20systems%20integration%20for%20new%20control%20room%20at%20the%20University%20of%20Louisville%20%23gocards%20%23systemsintegration%20%23UofL%20%23thecardinalnews%20-%20http%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F2DnLXj7&source=webclient

Follow BeckTV:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BeckTV-424896514283705/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Beck_TV

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/becktv/