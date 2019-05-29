UK Companies continue to dominate technology and innovation at ConnecTechAsia 2019

Image 1 of 12 Image 2 of 12 Image 3 of 12 Image 4 of 12 Image 5 of 12 Image 6 of 12 Image 7 of 12 Image 8 of 12 Image 9 of 12 Image 10 of 12 Image 11 of 12 Image 12 of 12

ConnecTechAsia 2019, Singapore, 18 – 20 June 2019:35 UK companies will demonstrate the best of British technology and innovation at this year’s ConnecTechAsia. Organised by Tradefair on behalf of techUK, the GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland Pavilion will welcome 14 new companies to the show and 16 eligible companies will receive a grant through the Tradeshow Access Programme (TAP), a Department for International Trade (DIT) supported programme that assists UK companies in attending certain overseas events.



ConnecTechAsia is Asia’s mega technology show, which encompasses three specialist shows; BroadcastAsia, CommunicAsia, and NXTAsia. There will be a UK Pavilion in all three shows. There is also a stimulating programme with recognised speakers and an assortment of activities establishing ConnecTechAsia as Asia’s future for technology.



The UK Pavilion at BroadcastAsia, which takes place at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, will showcase the latest in IP Broadcasting, Live Production, Audio, Film, Cameras, Lenses, Tripods, UDR / HDR and OTT.



BroadcastAsia:



Azdio (BCA6J4-08) MediaClass a product by Azdio, is a full -feature multi-tenant OTT/IPTV Multiscreen Platform with disruptive pricing offering innovative monetization features

Broadcast Traffic Systems (BCA 6J4-01) a supplier of channel management and ad-sales software

Cerberus Tech (BCA 6J3-04) operates a truly global IP video delivery network

Christy Media Solutions Ltd (BCA 6J3-15) for specialist recruitment and executive searches

Cogent Technologies Limited (BCA 6J2-04) offers technical consultancy services in relation to broadcast contribution

Exterity (BCA 6J3-08) a provider of IP video, guest experience and digital signage

Glensound Electronics Ltd (BCA 6J3-05) innovative audio broadcast equipment

Hawk-Woods Ltd (BCA 6J3-06) provides a wide range of products for camera operators, sound recordists and lighting engineers

Masstech Innovations (BCA 6J2-03) provides data storage, workflow and lifecycle software

Open Broadcast Systems (BCA 6J3-04) provides end-to-end encoding and decoding software for IP contribution

PHABRIX Ltd (BCA 6J3-09) is a world leader in broadcast test and measurement

Rotolight (BCA 6J2-05) provides LED lighting for broadcast, video and photography

RT Software Ltd (BCA 6J3-16) provides a complete range of broadcast graphics products including CG and overlay systems

Screen Subtitling Systems (BCA 6J4-02) specialises in developing products for the preparation and delivery of subtitling and value-add information services

Simplestream (BCA 6J3-14) enables broadcasters, platform operators, content owners, and distributors to quickly launch next-generation TV services

The Streaming Company (BCA 6J4-06) is an IP broadcast specialist with over 10 years’ experience of streaming/OTT/IPTV using its own ultra-low latency CDN

TSL Products (BCA 6J3-01) designs, manufactures, and markets workflow solutions that simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries

Vislink Technologies (BCA 6J2-01) is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions

Vitec Production Solutions (BCA 6J2-08) will feature the latest innovations in broadcast and film production from industry leading brands

ZOO Digital (6J2-06) will launch its award-winning, cloud-based localization ecosystem at BroadcastAsia



The UK Pavilions at CommunicAsia and NXTAsia, held at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, will demonstrate solutions for Telecoms, 5G, Broadband, Satellite, AI, Cyber Security, IOT, Blockchain, Cloud, Big Data, and Smart Cities



CommunicAsia & NXTAsia:



Ranplan Wireless (CMA BT5-01) provides a suite of indoor and outdoor wireless network planning tools and a cloud-based enterprise network planning management platform

Developing Infrastructure (CMA 1M4-08) a consultancy company specialized in solving telecommunication problems in the developing world

ViaLite Communications (CMA IV1-12) will showcase a new C-Band link that provides the widest frequency band of all ViaLite’s RF-over-fiber links

AMPLYFI (NXT 5C2-05) a global leader in AI-driven business intelligence and research

BehavioSec (NXT 5C2-03) provides a behavioral Biometrics platform widely deployed across Global 2000 companies

Digital Shadows (NXT 5C2-15) minimizes digital risk by identifying unwanted exposure and protecting against external threats

GeoSpock (NXT 5C2-15) an extreme-scale spatial big data platform company providing analytics, visualization, builds insight & enables predictions for business success

Impressive Applications (NXT 5C2-11) provides the world's first truly wireless power and data technology for smart cities, portable consumer electronics, and the IoT industries

Luminance (NXT 5C2-03) Is the leading AI platform for the legal profession

Nominet (NXT 5C2-22) provides a cyber security solution that gives immediate visibility of threats and anomalies on a network

Pod Group (NXT 5C2-06) are specialists in complete IoT connectivity solutions

Satcoms Innovation Group (NXT 6J3-13) promotes innovation to improve operational efficiency in the satcom industry

Sky and Space Global (NXT 5C2-20) is a leader in narrowband communications services and specialises in the provision of IoT, M2M, asset tracking, voice and messaging solutions

Smart Audio Technologies Ltd (NXT 5C2-10) is one of the fastest growing start-ups in the connected automotive world and will be launching a new noise reduction technology for wired and wireless communication

Yotta (NXT5C2-20) specializing in in new and emerging technologies such as DLT, AI, Machine and Deep Learning, IoT enabled systems & cloud Systems



“UK-based companies, who are traditionally the front-runners in technical innovation, are still leading the way in the Asian marketplace,” said Mark Birchall, Managing Director of Tradefair.



“Each company we are supporting has either direct or related expertise for the various specialised areas that ConnecTechAsia will promote, and all are showing products designed to encourage growth, ensure sustainability, and reinvigorate business models.”



For 30 years, Tradefair has successfully managed an extensive programme of supported overseas exhibitions for eligible UK companies on behalf of techUK, in partnership with the Department for International Trade (DIT), the government body responsible for promoting exports and inward investment. Tradefair’s objective is to provide support to those companies who wish to participate at shows which have been identified as emerging events for the future or proven to be the most effective in generating quality international business for the UK tech sector.



The Department for International Trade is responsible for promoting British trade across the world and ensuring the UK takes advantage of the huge opportunities open to us.



Our Exporting is GREAT campaign aims to inspire and support UK companies to export overseas and through our online trade hub www.great.gov.uk provides free tools, advice and support for new, occasional or frequent exporters. The find a buyer service enables businesses to become part of a new searchable directory of UK exporters which government will use to match their products and services with worldwide demand. Businesses can also access the best e-commerce opportunities via preferential deals with the world’s largest online marketplaces and review live export opportunities.



