TVLogic Takes Home Two Best of Show Awards at NAB 2019 from TV Technology

New super bright field monitor & 4K video color processing system recognized for innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance

Las Vegas, NV • April 25, 2019 – TVLogic, designer and manufacturer of LCD and OLED High Definition displays and support systems, has announced that its new F-7H mk-2 super bright field monitor and IS-mini 4K Video Color Processing System have both been named Best of Show winners at the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas by TV Technology, one of the industry’s leading broadcast media outlets.

“We were excited to bring innovations in field monitoring and digital color processing to this year’s NAB Show and are truly honored that two of our products were recognized for excellence by TV Technology, a prestigious industry media outlet,” says Denny An, Director of Worldwide Sales, TVLogic. “Our F-7H mk-2 features 3,600 nits, making it the brightest 7-inch field monitor on the market today, and our IS-mini 4K real-time digital color processing system is ideal for a host of broadcasting applications. Both received enormous interest on the NAB show floor, but it’s extremely rewarding when our products also get the nod from the highly-esteemed judges of such a prominent industry publication.”

TV Technology’s Best of Show awards honor outstanding new products exhibited at NAB. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts from a pool of hundreds of entries and are judged on the basis of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance.

TVLogic’s F-7H mk 2 and IS-mini 4K scored on all the criteria. The F-7H mk-2 is the upgraded version of the company’s highly popular F-7H, the brightest 7’’ field monitor with HDR Emulation available. The 7’’ full HD resolution unit features a 1920x1080 resolution IPS LCD screen that offers maximum luminance of 3,600 nits allowing the operator to capture sharp images even in bright sunlight with reduced surface reflection. New touch keys on the front bezel provide faster and easier access to frequent setups and the unit also features enhanced sharpness and a new peaking boost function for focus pullers. The F-7H mk-2 supports multiple video formats via 3G-SDI and HDMI 1.4 input and output interfaces (SDI ↔ HDMI cross conversion) and incorporates all the features professionals look for in an advanced field monitor.

The company’s IS-mini 4K, a breakthrough in real-time digital color processing (3D LUT Box), is used for on-set camera preview, SDR & HDR broadcasting and post production. The system supports standard SDI formats up to 12G-SDI, and offers 12G-SDI output, 12G-SDI by-pass output and HDMI 2.0 conversion output. WonderLook Pro, TVLogic’s powerful color management software, is provided to all IS-mini users for free to create and deliver best-in-class unique 3D LUTs to IS-mini 4K hardware and third-party hardware such as AJA FS-HDR in real time.