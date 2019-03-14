TVLogic’s Newest Field Monitor Rivals the Sun in Brightness

Monitor manufacturer adds displays, storage system and color processor to already robust product line-up at NAB 2019

Sun Valley, CA – February 27, 2019 – TVLogic, designer and manufacturer of LCD and OLED High Definition displays and support systems, continues the tradition of bringing the best and brightest monitors to market. At NAB 2019 TVLogic will launch an upgraded version of its F-7H, a 7” field monitor, its new F-5A full-HD field monitor, and will also introduce a compact and portable storage system from its NEXTO DI line for photographers and videographers, and a IS-mini 4K real time digital color processor. The new products will be shown at NAB in Booth C3639 alongside TVLogic’s extensive, tried and trusted displays that range from 5.5” to 55”, accommodate any source, and can operate any place.

TVLogic’s F-7H mark-2 is the upgraded version of the Company’s popular F-7H, the brightest 7’’ Field Monitor with HDR Emulation. The 7’’ full HD resolution unit features a 1920x1080 resolution IPS LCD screen that offers maximum luminance of 3,600nits allows the operator to capture sharp images even in bright sunlight with reduced surface reflection. Upgraded with new touch keys on the front bezel provide faster and easier access to frequent setups. The F-7H mk2 is also equipped with enhanced sharpness and a new peaking boost function for focus pullers. The monitor supports multiple video formats via 3G-SDI and HDMI 1.4 input and output interfaces (SDI ↔ HDMI cross conversion) and incorporates all the professional features.

F-5A, the new 5.5” compact and light-weight field production monitor, accommodates a wide scope of applications ranging from DSLR cameras to Pro-camcorders for broadcast and movie production. The F-5A features full HD resolution, dual SDI & HDMI input & output interfaces, and professional features such as Waveform, Vectorscope, Focus Assist, Camera LUTs and standard HDR OETFs of PQ & HLG. In addition, the monitor incorporates enhanced sharpness and a new peaking boost function for focus pullers.

NPS-10 is the perfect backup solution for professional and enthusiastic photographers and video shooters. The built-in memory card slots and USB port allow instant and fast copying of files directly to the internal storage (SSD or HDD) without external power or a computer. NPS-10 provides the best-in-class backup speed via the Company’s patented “X-copy” technology with the smallest form factor and lightest weight.

IS-mini 4K, a real time digital color processor (3D LUT Box), is used for on-set camera preview, SDR & HDR broadcasting and post production. The system supports standard SDI formats up to 12G-SDI, and offers 12G-SDI output, 12G-SDI by-pass output and HDMI 2.0 conversion output. WonderLook Pro, the most powerful color management software, is provided to all IS-mini users for free to create and deliver best-in-class unique 3D LUTs to IS-mini 4K hardware and 3-party hardware such as AJA FS-HDR in real time.

TVLogic designs and manufactures LCD and OLED High Definition displays from 5.5" to 55" designed specifically for broadcast, production, post-production, digital signage and multi-viewer applications. For further information: www.tvlogicusa.com

TVLogic USA Contact:

Mr. Jin Lee

Tel: 818-885-6442

Email: jin@tvlogicusa.com

Press Contact:

Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

Tel: 845-512-8283

Email: harriet@desertmoon.tv