TSL Products Unveils Next Generation SAM-Q Audio Monitoring Platform

LAS VEGAS, March 28, 2019 – TSL Products, a leading designer and manufacturer of broadcast workflow solutions, unveils its new SAM-Q audio monitoring platform at the NAB Show (Booth SL4621). SAM-Q represents a new approach to audio monitoring, allowing customers to determine how they wish to control and visualize their audio content based on application, environment or simple personal preference. Designed in direct response to customer requirements and feedback, SAM-Q provides a completely new user experience and seeds the next generation of TSL’s audio monitoring range.

“Customers need to feel confident they are making the right decisions when choosing to invest in new equipment and technology,” says Stephen Brownsill, audio project manager at TSL Products. “An audio monitoring platform designed to serve all levels of user, regardless of their audio knowledge or experience, that also has the functional capacity to grow and adapt in line with ever changing technical requirements, all helps to protect a customer’s investment.”

The SAM-Q-SDI is the first audio monitor to realize the benefits of TSL’s new SAM-Q audio platform. Designed for customers operating with SDI infrastructures, the SAM-Q-SDI demonstrates exactly how customers can maximize operational efficiency and reduce operational error simply by choosing their preferred method of interaction. From the most demanding engineer to the operator who simply needs to listen to their chosen source, the SAM-Q-SDI caters for all.

Key features that differentiate the SAM-Q platform from existing audio monitoring solutions on the market include customizable configuration, lock – down controls and expandable capabilities via the license system.