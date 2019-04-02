TSL Products Acquires U.S.-based DNF Controls

Marlow, UK, April 2, 2019 – TSL Products, a leading designer and manufacturer of broadcast workflow solutions, announces the acquisition of DNF Controls, a U.S.-based company offering a wide range of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine solutions for more than 27 years. The joining together of these two companies provides opportunity for TSL to expand its presence in the broadcast control systems market for customers worldwide, and to offer audio and power solutions locally to the Americas.

The TSL and DNF teams will be exhibiting together at NAB 2019 in TSL’s new position in the South Lower Hall, Stand SL4621. This will be the first opportunity for customers to witness first-hand how TSL and DNF will together provide a complete control platform that services the needs of customers from single interfaces right through to advanced enterprise solutions.

DNF customers in the U.S. region will have increased access to TSL’s complete product range, offering audio and power solutions in addition to control systems, with the ability to place orders and utilize its renowned support department out of Northridge, CA. Meanwhile, TSL customers in the U.S. and around the world will benefit from DNF’s dedicated hardware control panel and integration capabilities, allowing them to add further functionality to their systems.

“We are excited to work together as one with DNF Controls,” says Chris Exelby, Managing Director, TSL Products. “Our values and mission are aligned in the strong belief of empowering the end-user to have complete control of their system. We can now accomplish this by providing the most modern, compatible, expandable system available, and by offering a wide range of user-friendly controllers, panels and virtual interfaces. Both TSL and DNF are built from strong engineering roots and have a combined 60+ years in delivering systems for customers worldwide.”

TSL Products has significant success for its own broadcast control system, TallyMan, with over 2,000 installations worldwide, and the U.S. is now TSL’s single largest market across all product ranges. DNF is providing new opportunities to expand TSL’s control offering, specifically MOS integration to work with news systems, SCTE control, used for advert and regional content insertion and automated schedules and rundowns for playout services. The joining of TSL and DNF also brings combined development and configuration teams.

“DNF’s relationship with TSL Products grew to an OEM agreement in May 2018, and we are thrilled that it has now grown further into the companies fully uniting,” says Dan Fogel, CEO and founder of DNF. “The acquisition will provide a wider offering for our current customers while also introducing our products to new markets globally.”

There will be a period of transition to bring the DNF and TSL product families together, with DNF’s California base becoming the TSL Inc. head office for the Americas. However, TSL and DNF have a joined vision, which feeds into the overall control platform product roadmap. Existing DNF and TSL customers will be able to maintain and grow their existing systems, whilst TSL shifts to offering complete solutions that may incorporate components from all product families to provide the most powerful and cost-effective solution for the customer.

About TSL Products

For over 30 years we have worked directly with the world's leading broadcasters and content creators to design, manufacture and market a range of broadcast workflow solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specialising in audio monitoring, broadcast control systems and power management tools, we ensure that our solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows to help our customers lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations.

About DNF Controls

DNF Controls has been innovating, designing and delivering trusted device control interfaces for more than 25 years. The California-based company offers a wide-ranging eco-system of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine solutions designed to meet the real-world device management needs of studio and remote broadcast, teleproduction, and similar facilities. For additional information, please visit DNFControls.com