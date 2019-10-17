Triveni Digital Partners With ATBiS on New ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway

PRINCETON, N.J. — Oct. 17, 2019 — Triveni Digital today announced a technology and product partnership with ATBiS, a South Korea-based provider of broadcast television solutions. Under the collaboration, ATBiS serves as the manufacturer of Triveni Digital's new ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway, enabling television stations to make a smooth transition to the next-generation broadcast television standard.

"This partnership takes place at the perfect time, right as broadcasters are moving from ATSC 3.0 trials to commercial deployments and are in need of proven, real-world solutions," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "ATBiS is well-known in the Korean broadcast industry for its leading technology and reliable products. By working with ATBiS to integrate its broadcast gateway with Triveni Digital's ATSC 3.0 broadcast chain, we can provide our customers with a solidly engineered solution backed by Triveni Digital's expert development and support team. We're excited to provide a one-stop shop for ATSC 3.0 solutions here in the USA."

The ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway developed by ATBiS and offered by Triveni Digital is compatible with Triveni Digital's entire range of ATSC 3.0 solutions, including its market-leading StreamScope® XM Verifier, StreamScope XM MT Analyzer, and GuideBuilder® XM ATSC 3.0 Transport Encoder.

"Broadcast gateways are an essential component of the ATSC 3.0 workflow," said Sam Eom, president and CEO at ATBiS. "By partnering with Triveni Digital, we can bring this important piece of the puzzle to broadcasters in the U.S. as they adopt ATSC 3.0 and the exciting range of services it provides. We are happy to be collaborating with Triveni Digital, a company that has been serving the U.S. broadcast industry for over 20 years and established a leading position in the ATSC 3.0 ecosystem."

"We are thrilled to be working with ATBiS to extend our ATSC 3.0 broadcast platform," said Mark Simpson, president and CEO at Triveni Digital. "South Korean companies and research institutions have aggressively developed ATSC 3.0 solutions but find it challenging to meet the U.S. broadcast market expectations for customer support and ongoing engineering. This collaboration exemplifies our strategy to adapt solutions from leading technology companies to the U.S. broadcast environment, while providing our first-class customer support for the unified platform. We found that ATBiS has both great technology and people, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership."

Triveni Digital offers award-winning solutions and services fueled by decades of forward-thinking technological innovation, deployment expertise, and market leadership. As the only technology provider with unified, software-based solutions that support both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0, Triveni Digital offers the simplest transition path to the future, enabling broadcasters to deliver better TV and minimize their investments. All Triveni Digital solutions are backed by first-class, U.S.-based service and support.

