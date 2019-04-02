TransAudio Group Adds Mojave Audio Microphones to Its Growing Roster of Quality Pro Audio Manufacturers

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 1, 2019: In addition to his revolutionary ribbon microphones, Technical Grammy® award-winning microphone designer David Royer is the force behind Mojave Audio’s celebrated large-diaphragm condenser microphones. TransAudio Group, U.S. representative of high-end pro audio recording gear, will represent Mojave Audio starting April 1, 2019. Mojave Audio got its unofficial start in Royer’s garage in the 1990s with Royer’s custom microphone creations for West Coast engineers. Their incredible sound earned the microphones accolades and an underground reputation among top-level professionals that inspired the official creation of Mojave Audio in 2005. Endorsers include Al Schmitt, Joe Chiccarelli, Tommy Vicari, Richard Chycki and Lucinda Williams, to name a few. In combination with David Royer’s uncompromising designs, Mojave Audio uses a best-of-both-worlds manufacturing process that keeps its prices at a small fraction of what other manufacturers would charge (a whole lot!) for microphones in the same high-end league.

“David Royer is best known for his ribbon microphone designs, but he started out designing and building custom vacuum tube mics, preamps, and compressors for engineers in the Los Angeles area,” said Brad Lunde, founder and president of TransAudio Group. “Large diaphragm condensers are in his DNA, and his designs alone would make Mojave a coveted name for serious engineers and musicians. But Mojave takes it to the next level with a manufacturing process that keeps prices unusually low without skimping one iota on quality. It starts with no-compromise components, like Jensen transformers and military-spec NOS tubes. Then a hybrid domestic-overseas manufacturing process leverages the strengths and efficiencies of different operations. Finally, each Mojave mic is thoroughly assessed for quality control, burned in for 24 hours, and personally checked by David Royer himself. Time and again, users rate their Mojave mic’s performance at or above their most cherished vintage condensers, which, of course, cost a ton more.”

Dusty Wakeman, Mojave’s president added, “We at Mojave Audio are excited to begin our partnership with Brad and his team at TAG. We feel that it is exactly the right strategy for today’s competitive marketplace.”

TransAudio Group will show off the complete line of Mojave Audio large diaphragm condensers at Summer NAMM. They include the flagship MA-1000, the fixed-pattern MA-200, the multi-pattern MA-300, the entry-level MA-50, and the solid-state MA-201fet and MA-301fet variants.

ABOUT TRANSAUDIO GROUP TransAudio Group, founded by industry veteran Brad Lunde, has quickly become the premier U.S. importer/distributor and/or U.S. sales and marketing representative for high-end audio. Success hinges on TransAudio providing dealers and end users with a higher standard of product expertise and support far beyond the norm.

www.transaudiogroup.com

PHOTO CAPTIONS

From left, Dusty Wakeman, president of Mohave, with David Royer, co-founder and the engineer/designer/genius behind Mohave microphones.

Mojave model MA-1000.