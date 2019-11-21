Tranquility Meets Functionality in Brisbane's Luxurious Calile Hotel With Just Add Power

LARGO, Fla. — Nov. 19, 2019 — Just Add Power (J+P), a leader in Ultra HD over IP video distribution, announced that its Ultra HD over IP video distribution system has been installed at the Calile Hotel in Brisbane, Australia. Tasked with outfitting meeting and event areas with the latest AV and presentation equipment to meet the needs of any occasion, Soho Sound Design relied on J+P's solutions to reliably distribute video content from set-top boxes (STBs), in-house music video channels, and numerous local sources to projectors and displays in the hotel's private boardroom and dining rooms, function rooms, and outdoor amphitheater.

"When selecting a video distribution solution for the Calile Hotel, there were some unique project challenges to consider," said Jason Roesler, owner of Soho Sound Design. "Not only would in-house video sources span two comms rooms — necessitating a fibre-capable solution — but two of those sources would be distributed to the hotel's 720p VOD system for playout on hotel room TVs. This meant that scaling was a key feature required for interlinking the two video networks. To meet these needs, we relied on Just Add Power's 2GΩ/3G PoE transmitters and receivers."

Each video source at the Calile Hotel is equipped with J+P's VBS-HDIP-705POE 2GΩ/3G transmitter. In addition, the four function rooms feature a total of 10 transmitters integrated in walls and floor boxes, allowing HDMI sources to be plugged in for client events. Projectors, displays, and the VOD system are outfitted with VBS-HDIP-505POE 2GΩ/3G receivers. The receivers provide control over the projectors via RS-232. Since the TVs in the boardrooms don't fully support RS-232, two J+P VBS-HDIP-IRD IR dongles are being used for IR control. At the VOD system, the receivers downscale the hotel's in-house channels to 720p.

The hotel's Ultra HD over IP system supports 1080p video with HDCP 1.4; all lossless audio formats, including Dolby Atmos; control endpoints with RS-232 and IR; and image push, pull, and pop features. An integrated scaler on the receiver automatically adjusts the picture to fit the screen. The J+P platform is engineered to provide complete scalability, so expansion with an additional screen or source is as simple as adding another receiver or transmitter. Furthermore, the solutions provide the hotel with infrastructure to meet future 4K requirements by mixing and matching devices, with 2GΩ devices on 1080p sources and 3G on 4K sources.

"To compete in the resort market, hotels have to go beyond simply providing their guests with a bed for the night," said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager at J+P. "Spaces for business meetings and private events are a must, and it takes the right AV technology to really set your offering apart. The Calile Hotel is a great example. We're proud to help power the guest experience at the hotel and look forward to accommodating its future growth."

Information about Soho Sound Design is available at https://www.sohosound.com.au/. More information about J+P and its products is available at www.justaddpower.com.

# # #

About Just Add Power

Just Add Power (J+P) was founded in 1992 by a group of former employees from the IBM Corporation. The motivation behind the company and the name was to come to the market with applications that totally support customers, their investment, and are easy to use. With the 2009 introduction of the HDIP™ solution for distributing HDMI® over IP networks, the company has become well known across many new markets.

The J+P design and manufacturing philosophy is evolutionary, not revolutionary. For example, customers who invested in our solution in 2009 can still purchase new transmitters and receivers today to expand and maintain their system. J+P takes pride in having created an infrastructure that can be sustained and manufactured reliably for many years, making improvements through free firmware updates. When the company adds features that can't be done through firmware alone, it builds new hardware with an eye towards backwards compatibility. The J+P evolutionary product design philosophy ensures the protection of the customers' investment, and increases system value over time.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/J+P/191119J+P.docx

Link to Photos: www.ingearpr.com/J+P/J+P_Calile.zip

Image Caption: Just Add Power in Brisbane's Luxurious Calile Hotel

Follow Just Add Power:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JustAddPower

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JustAddPowerHD

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/justaddpower