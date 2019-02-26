Torneos y Competencias Ups its Game with a Five Calrec Console Win

HEBDEN BRIDGE, UK,FEBRUARY 26, 2019 — Torneos y Competencias is reaping the benefits of improved audio quality and enhanced mixing capabilities with the purchase of five Calrec consoles. Three Brio36 consoles and two Artemis Light consoles bring the company’s total to eight Calrec consoles in its facility, which already includes two Brios and a Summa.

Pablo Mascitelli, technical manager at Torneos y Competencias, said, “Our sound engineers are incredibly pleased with these new Calrec consoles from an audio quality perspective. They also highlight the automatic Mix Minus function, making mixing commentary far easier for them. Calrec’s Hydra2 networking allows us to share the audio sources between mixers, broadening the configuration of our studios. We also have Dante and MADI cards, and it’s in our plans to implement them later this year.”

Torneos y Competencias, a leading sports marketing and production company in Buenos Aires, Argentina, is housing the Artemis consoles in two main control studios that produce 15 hours of news and sports programming every day. Shows include Central Deportivo (a sports news show), De Futbol se Habla Asi (a talk sport football show for DirecTV Sports Channel), Nitro (a motor racing news show) and Central FOX (a sport news show for Fox Sports Channel).

The Brios are installed in the company’s smaller control studios that produce football matches covering Argentinian SuperLiga, the UK’s Premiere League, Spain’s La Lige, and the German Bundesliga. In these studios, “offtube” commentary is inserted using the Brios. Additional content and graphics are also created, with the matches broadcast by multiple local and regional broadcasters.

“We understand that our customers want to push the boundaries in terms of quality programming, with sports coverage always requiring great attention to detail to create attention-grabbing output. Our flourishing partnership with Torneos y Competencias shows how Calrec is leading the way by offering high calibre audio consoles that require minimal manpower to use,” said Mike Reddick, International Sales Manager at Calrec

