Insight TV sells Travel with a Goat to Denmark

Insight TV, the world’s leading 4K UHD HDR broadcaster and producer of native UHD content, has sold the format rights of its provocative new show, Travel with a Goat, to Nordisk Film TV in Denmark, a part of Banijay Group.

Travel With a Goat, co-created and produced by Tuvalu Media, launched in January to many accolades from the European press and lively debates across social media, with global influencers discussing their reactions. In each episode, food influencers from around the world are challenged to travel with animals destined for the slaughter house, before deciding their fate. The UK’s Guardian newspaper included a write up in its “Monday Best TV” column and The Telegraph called Travel With a Goat “a grime-caked travelogue confronting the ethics of eating meat”.

The premise of the show, which bears the slogan, ‘freedom or feast, what would you do?’ is not to influence people in any direction about their food choices; it’s simply to spark a conversation to get viewers thinking about where the meat that ends up on their plate came from and the journey the animal took to get to that point.

“We always knew that Travel with a Goat was going to cause a stir by its very nature, and we’re delighted with the high level of coverage and the positive reaction that the show is receiving,” says Arun Maljaars, Insight TV’s Director of Content & Channels. “We are really excited that Nordisk Film TV has acquired the format in Denmark, and we look forward to seeing how the show progresses.”