Adorama Rolls Out Special on Pro Optic Auto Extension Tube Sets for Canon EOS, Nikon AF SLR, and Sony Alpha Cameras
Magnify your subject and achieve impressive macro shots with extension tubes from Adorama Pro Optic; special savings for a limited time only
New York, NY – May 8, 2013 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, imaging, video and electronics retailers, and a leading destination for iPhone photo specialty accessories, is now offering special savings on Pro Optic Auto Extension Tube Sets for Canon EOS, Nikon AF SLR, and Sony Alpha cameras. Sets come with three tubes of different lengths (31mm, 21mm and 13mm), which can be combined in seven different ways to achieve varying degrees of magnification. The extension tubes are perfect for coupling with TTL metering and AE mechanisms and allow full auto focusing with respective cameras*.
Exceptionally useful for macro photography, Pro Optic Auto Extension Tube Sets are designed to enable a lens to focus closer than its normal set minimum focusing distance, which has the effect of magnifying a subject. Blooming flowers, morning dewdrops and tiny insects are just a few examples of the many subjects to zoom in on this spring with the help of auto extension tubes. Visit the award-winning Adorama Learning Center to learn how to use the Pro Optic Auto Extension Tube Set to shoot amazing, sharp dewdrop macro photos and add macro capabilities to different lenses already in your toolbox. Plus, find out why extension tubes are a must-have accessory for dramatic macro photography.
*Manual focus only with Nikon AFS
Special Pricing and Availability
• Pro Optic Auto Extension Tube Set for Canon EOS – 74.95 USD
• Pro Optic Budget Auto Extension Tube Set for Canon EOS – 42.95
• Pro Optic Auto Extension Tube Set for Nikon AF SLR – 74.95 USD
• Pro Optic Auto Extension Tube Set for Sony Alpha – 81.95 USD
Adorama offers free shipping (7-10 day delivery) on all Pro Optic Auto Extension Tube Sets when ordered online at www.adorama.com. They are also available at the Adorama superstore located at 42 West 18th Street New York, NY 10011.
About Pro Optic
Pro Optic, an Adorama house brand, is a leading manufacturer of competitively priced interchangeable-camera lenses, filters, and related accessories for DSLRs, MILCs, rangefinder cameras, and many compact cameras. Pro Optic offers high-quality, low-cost alternatives to name brand optical products. Pro Optic Lenses and accessories include Fisheye Lenses, Portrait medium telephoto lenses, Mirror super-tele lenses, Auxiliary lenses, Lens-to-camera adapters and extension tubes. Pro Optic Filters include Protective/UV & Skylight,Polarizing Filters, Filter Kits, Close-Up Filters, Image Softening Filters for “P” filter systems and Neutral Density Filters.
ABOUT ADORAMA
ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store
Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 30 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in video channels such as the popular AdoramaTV.
Adorama is listed as Forbes.com’s “Best of the Web” and in the Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Photo and Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.
Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.
