Karga Seven Pictures Chooses EditShare to Streamline Post Operations

Boston, MA — August 30, 2012 — EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, announced today that Karga Seven Pictures has purchased a complete suite of EditShare products that will dramatically improve workflow and save time and resources for the Los Angeles-based post-production facility. The system includes a 32TB Energy Series storage server, EditShare Flow for ingest, browsing and logging, and EditShare Ark Tape for backup. Karga 7 will realize a more efficient and cohesive production chain encompassing Avid, Apple Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro edit suites. Users will have better media organization, improved and immediate access to production media, integrated tape-based archiving, and project sharing capabilities in the unified EditShare environment. Karga 7 has produced hundreds of hours of programming domestically and across the globe.



Joshua Lamb, the new Head of Post Production at Karga 7, says the deployment of the EditShare system will replace a cumbersome collection of isolated islands of production. “Every editor currently has his own drives and they constantly have to be synched and manually copied every night,” explains Lamb. “It wastes a huge amount of time – and it definitely cuts into our creative time. AEs are performing redundant tasks instead of working with the creative cut. We also spend additional hours copying off dailies for the writers. Once the EditShare centralized storage is in place, everyone who needs access to the video for viewing, logging, annotation and editing will have access as soon as the footage hits the server. I have worked with EditShare before and appreciate the system reliability as well as the flexibility of managing different NLEs and multiple formats. I know first-hand how it can free up talent and technical resources so we can maximize our time.”



“EditShare is all about adding productivity and efficiency to the production process. We’re delighted that Karga 7 will soon be leveraging all of its creative energies within an EditShare environment,” says Andy Liebman, founder and president of EditShare. “There is no other solution on the market that offers such high-performance storage along with such seamlessly integrated asset management and archiving tools – and all at a remarkably reasonable price. When Karga 7 looks back a couple of years from now, we’re sure they will be very pleased with their return on investment.”



EditShare storage enables the collaborative process and provides shared access to assets and projects. The ingest and media asset management capabilities of EditShare Flow give the team fast and efficient search, browse, logging and edit capabilities of any media stored in the server or on EditShare Ark Tape, which provides a reliable and secure way to archive all of their critical media. The entire operation will be seamless, transparent and much more efficient for the users.



The EditShare Energy series provides high-performance and cost-effective centralized storage with workflow-engineered tools that streamline the workflow. The Energy series offers outstanding performance and stream counts with standard Gigabit and 10-Gigabit connectivity, rock-solid Linux-based reliability, and RAID-5 and RAID-6 redundancy. Powerful but easy-to-use management tools simplify administration and maintenance for even the largest operations. EditShare Flow for ingest and asset management makes it easy for users to find and access content and add critical information. Flow Ingest includes “edit while capture” capability that allows editing seconds after ingest begins; Universal Media File technology that permits Avid and QuickTime-compatible NLEs to use the exact same media files; and bandwidth-controlled file-based ingest that ensures the network and storage won’t get overwhelmed if many users are transferring clips from P2 or XDCAM cards at the same time.

Ark Tape completes the production chain by providing a fully integrated, affordable and secure LTO backup system to preserve media and project files.



Launched in 2008, Karga Seven Pictures is a Los Angeles-based production company with satellite offices in Istanbul, Turkey specializing in non-fiction television and theatrical feature films. The company has produced more than 200 hours of programming domestically and across the globe.



EditShare is the technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the TV and film industry. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management and the world’s first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.



