Sound Devices PIX-DOCK Now Shipping

Data Dock for PIX-CADDY with Thunderbolt Connection

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 30, 2012 —Sound Devices, experts in portable audio and video products for field production, announces that its PIX-DOCK is now shipping, in time for the 2012 IBC Show (Stand 8.D74). Having first made its debut at this year’s NAB Show, PIX-DOCK connects drives mounted in a Sound Devices PIX-CADDY 2 to computers equipped with Thunderbolt™ high-speed I/O over a single Thunderbolt cable.

The PIX-CADDY 2, which is used to connect SSD volumes to all PIX recorders, is an SSD mounting accessory that also operates as a multi-format interface to attach drives to a computer for file transfer and management. With the introduction of the PIX-DOCK, users can now leverage Thunderbolt’s fast transfer speeds between drives and computers. Thunderbolt offers up to 10 Gbps interconnection speeds, making the file copying of large-capacity drives fast and easy. When using fast storage drives, its high throughput allows realtime playback of multiple streams of high-data-rate video.

The PIX-DOCK provides both power and data over a single cable and is compatible with SATA drives. It includes a six-foot Thunderbolt cable that connects to the PIX-CADDY 2 using its eSATAp connection. It also offers a secure, latching connection to PIX-CADDY, and its weighted base prevents sliding on desktop surfaces.

“After a successful launch at this year’s NAB show, we are thrilled to announce that our PIX-DOCK is available,” says Jon Tatooles, managing director at Sound Devices. “PIX-DOCK simplifies and speeds the transfer and management of files when using our PIX recorders. By utilizing Thunderbolt, we are able to provide our users with blazing fast and reliable transfers.”

The PIX 220i, PIX 240i and PIX 260 record directly to QuickTime using Apple’s ProRes or Avid’s DNxHD codecs. Since PIX recorders use ProRes and DNxHD, files recorded in the field can be used directly in post production, making the workflow simple and fast. The PIX 240i and PIX 260 add even more flexibility, with their time code, sync-generator, and simultaneous SDI and HDMI outputs. All PIX recorders incorporate the company’s award-winning audio expertise and performance.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders, and digital video recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The fourteen-year old company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.