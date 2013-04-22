Middle Atlantic Introduces Sit/Stand Functionality for ViewPoint™ Consoles

Middle Atlantic Products is introducing new height-adjustable Sit/Stand functionality for its family of ViewPoint™ consoles and technical furniture.

Sit/Stand lift system functionality promotes proper ergonomics for healthy work environments, and is now available pre-installed in welded ViewPoint console bays or as a standalone work station model.

These new models feature three convenient pre-set height settings for fatigue elimination and increased user comfort, especially in multi-shift environments.

The Sit/Stand lift legs do not intrude in equipment mounting bays, leaving the full console bay width available for equipment. Quick shipment is possible with a 3-week standard lead time, the same offered for all standard ViewPoint orders.

Available in the same variety of finishes as the complete ViewPoint system, the availability of new Sit/Stand models expands the line to make an offering that is ideal and flexible for a number of situations and uses.

All Viewpoint technical furniture ships fully welded for drastically reduced assembly times.

For more information about the ViewPoint Series and Middle Atlantic Products, please click to www.middleatlantic.com or call 1.800.266.7225.

###