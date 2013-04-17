Volicon Observer 7.1 Offers Simple, Powerful, and Flexible Solution for Executive Oversight and Review

Observer(R) Mobile, Multiviewer, and Multicast Modules Provide Valuable Window Into Live or Recorded Broadcast Audio, Video, and Metadata

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- April 17, 2013 -- During the 2013 NAB Show, Volicon will demonstrate the extensive executive oversight and review capabilities enabled by version 7.1 of the company's Observer(R) logging and monitoring system. New and enhanced modules including Multicast, Multiviewer, and Observer Mobile dramatically improve the visibility of audio, video, and metadata for executives, whether they are in the board room, at the desktop, or working remotely on a mobile device.

"In broadcast operations, a visual representation of live or logged broadcasts, complemented by frame-accurate metadata, helps decision-makers to make better-informed choices about how content is produced and delivered," said Russell Wise, vice president of global sales at Volicon. "The better a media enterprise knows its broadcast product, the better equipped the company is to meet the demands of its audience, build viewership, and increase revenues. Observer 7.1 not only offers convenient access to this valuable visual perspective, but also empowers users to drill down into the transport stream for a comprehensive understanding of their own on-air product or that of a competitor."

Observer's Multiviewer module enables users to watch multiple programs on a network wall and use the desktop interface to target and begin inspecting or troubleshooting a suspect stream without delay. In executive offices and board rooms, the integration of the streaming media player into a multiviewer monitoring model enables a host of valuable monitoring and review opportunities for both real-time and recorded broadcasts.

The Observer's multicast or unicast of the live stream, either the high-quality original or a lower-resolution proxy version, enables this multiviewer functionality, and the system can also drive dedicated multiviewer systems. As a result, the feature supports confidence monitoring applications, providing executives with remote visibility into the network operations center (NOC) environment. It also supports enterprise-wide IPTV systems, pairing with set-top boxes to enable the scaling of Observer systems across the enterprise WAN and provisioning of content to a large number of users.

For executives on the go, the Observer Mobile interface gives users access to content anywhere, anytime. Making streamed media available through an iPad(R) or iPhone(R), the interface improves the flexibility, portability, and convenience of using the Observer system. Users enjoy common media player controls as they access live streaming content, as well as previously recorded content. Support for multichannel viewing and multiple audio tracks allows executives to review and analyze broadcasts in depth. In addition, users now have the ability to select the best bit rate for their viewing device and network connection.

Further information about Volicon and the company's Observer digital video monitoring and logging products is available at www.volicon.com.

# # #

About Volicon

Volicon provides the broadcast and cable industries with the most efficient, reliable, and cost-effective automated multichannel video content logging and monitoring system for compliance, media analysis, content repurposing, and quality of service. Its Observer(R) real-time digital video monitoring and logging solutions are based on Volicon's patented Virtual Media Network (VMN). VMN is comprised of a multichannel video streaming engine, interactive search, content analytics, and service monitoring and alarming capabilities. Volicon products and services meet the demanding requirements of broadcasters, cable and IPTV service providers, and enterprise and government organizations looking to improve broadcast product quality, enhance video management, and lower costs. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.