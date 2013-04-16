Boris Soundbite, Powered by Nexidia, Named StudioDaily's Best in Show for Postproduction Innovation

ATLANTA -- April 16, 2013 -- Nexidia, developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies, today announced that Boris Soundbite -- software designed, developed, and powered by Nexidia -- has received a StudioDaily Prime Award for the most innovative new postproduction product at the 2013 NAB Show. Boris Soundbite empowers editors, producers, and journalists to find and preview any spoken word or phrase in their media.

"Being named StudioDaily's best in show for postproduction innovation is an honor, especially given the caliber of the other nominees," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia's Media and Entertainment division. "It's a testament to the technology's potential for transforming the way the industry discovers and leverages media. Dialogue is pervasive in almost all video media, so having an easy, efficient, and cost-effective method of discovery will be a game-changer for many operations."

The StudioDaily Prime Awards honor the top tier of new software and hardware being used in production and postproduction today, a distinguished circle of products that hold the key to innovation in leading-edge technology. Entries were judged by a carefully selected panel of production and post professionals with experience in a variety of production environments across a range of media. Winners were chosen for their innovative use of new technology, integrated feature sets, ease of use, and overall value (return on investment). Winners were announced at a breakfast ceremony on April 9 in Las Vegas at the 2013 NAB Show.

Boris Soundbite is the desktop version of Nexidia's enterprise application, Dialogue Search. It relies on Nexidia's patented technology, which searches for any spoken word or phrase within the content on an editor's workstation. Boris Soundbite instantly finds a quote without requiring editors to scroll through hours of footage, then imports it to an Adobe(R) Premiere(R) Pro or Apple(R) Final Cut(R) project with a single click. Users can perform keyword searches to organize clips by topic or fix problematic audio by finding alternate recordings of the same words. Boris Soundbite supports multiple languages and is available for immediate download from Boris FX.

More information about Boris Soundbite and other Nexidia products is available at www.nexidia.tv.

About Nexidia

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.