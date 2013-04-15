Speed Up Your Production Process With Thunderbolt and Moviola

Data speeds can dictate your workflow, let Moviola teach you the Thunderbolt way with a free webinar.

With digital production and workflow quality continually growing and getting higher, so have file sizes. We’re out of the standard definition age, moving through the HD age, and hurtling towards the 4K era. Even proxy files have grown to HD resolutions, meaning there’s no escaping one simple fact: your workflow will be entirely dependent on how efficiently you can move data. That’s why Moviola has announced a free live webinar airing on April 16th at 11:30 AM PST to help with that process. The introduction of Thunderbolt technology has meant higher data transfer rates than ever before, and the ability to spend more time focusing on your story. Viewers of this webinar will come away with a better understanding of how to utilize this new technology to enhance their workflow and create the best product possible.Presenter Gary Adcock is the principal at Studio 37, Chicago,IL,USA where he spends his time consulting on Production and Post workflows for digital and film projects as well as working as a I/A 600 DIT, Data Wrangler and 3Ds Stereographer.To register for this webinar, visithttp://moviola.com/webinars/thunderbolt-changing-the-future-of-production-and-post/

To learn more on all of Moviola's training, which include onsite training, conversations with Hollywood editors, and both live and on-demand webinars, among others, visit moviola.com.

