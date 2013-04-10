Wohler RadiantGrid Partners With Nexidia on Industry's First File-Based Closed-Caption Insertion, Management, and Verification Solution

Users Can Automatically Extract or Insert Caption Data and Validate Compliance, All in One File-Based Workflow

SAN FRANCISCO -- April 10, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced a partnership with audio and video search company Nexidia to offer the industry's first solution that addresses the insertion, management, and quality control of closed captions and subtitles, all in the file domain. The solution combines Wohler's RadiantGrid(TM) advanced media transformation and automation platform with Nexidia's QC(TM) tool for automated caption, video description, and language verification, enabling broadcasters to validate captions and automatically check quality after transcoding -- within one workflow, faster than real time.

"Our partnership with Nexidia means that for the first time, broadcasters can extract or insert caption data and validate legal compliance rapidly and efficiently all in one file-based system instead of having to rely on separate workflows," said Kirk Marple, chief software architect for Wohler RadiantGrid. "The RadiantGrid and Nexidia solutions together allow users to process massive amounts of caption and subtitle data automatically for all forms of file-based content, helping to ensure higher quality while avoiding fines."

The RadiantGrid solution extracts closed captioning from media sources and inserts the data back into the transcoded output file. It handles the insertion of SCC or other aligned caption data files into the VANC or VBI space, or produces new ancillary outgoing files such as SMPTE-TT or SAMI. Caption insertion and conversion can be done with or without transcoding of the video essence when using compatible video containers.

From there, Nexidia QC advances the process by verifying quality automatically to ensure that the right caption file appears against the right media in the right language, and that it is properly timed, all to ensure compliance. Nexidia QC can also repair misaligned caption files by comparing and adjusting the time codes of the words spoken in the audio track and the time codes in the caption file.

"Nexidia QC overcomes the challenge of ensuring content is being created, edited, and distributed in the right languages with the correct captions at the right times," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia's Media and Entertainment division. "Wohler's automated captioning technology is a perfect complement to Nexidia QC because both automate manual processes, thus reducing operating expenses and avoiding errors that can lead to fines and viewer dissatisfaction."

Wohler is demonstrating the joint solution in its booth, N3729, at the 2013 NAB Show. Further information about Wohler's entire product line is available online at www.wohler.com.

About Nexidia

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid(TM) Intelligent Media Transformation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.