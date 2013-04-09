IABM and NAB Announce Game Changer Award Winners at 2013 NAB Show

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K. -- April 9, 2013 -- The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) today announced the winners of the second-annual Game Changer Awards. The Award recognizes five products judged to have the greatest potential to revolutionize the industry. This year's distinguished winners are Bridge Technologies for PocketProbe, Masstech for Emerald for News, TC Electronic for LoudnessRadar, isovideo for Viarte, and Emmis for TagStation.

"The NAB Show always provides an exciting glimpse into future possibilities for the broadcast industry's growth and development," said IABM Director General Peter White. "The five products honored today with Game Changer Awards are an exceptional sampling from this year's exhibition, demonstrating both an awareness of the challenges that face broadcasters today and the opportunities that tomorrow brings."

"The NAB Show offers the perfect opportunity to recognize the ongoing innovation that drives our industry forward," said Chris Brown, executive vice president of conventions and business operations at the NAB. "Each year, vendors devote significant time and resources to bringing their best new developments to the show floor. The Game Changer Awards honor this effort and the forward-looking solutions it yields."

The Game Changer Awards were open to all broadcast, digital media, and entertainment industry manufacturers and their products, and the award winners were selected by a panel of impartial experts who toured the show undercover and reviewed products and solutions during the first two days of the show. Award trophies were presented today at the IABM booth N6418 on the NAB Show floor.

Information about the IABM is available at www.theiabm.org.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 6-11 in Las Vegas, is the world's largest electronic media show covering filmed entertainment and the development, management and delivery of content across all mediums. With more than 90,000 attendees from 151 countries and 1,600+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for digital media and entertainment. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is home to the solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and embrace content delivery to new screens in new ways. Complete details are available at www.nabshow.com.

About the IABM:

The IABM, the International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers, is the authoritative voice of the broadcast and media technology supply industry worldwide. Its wide range of services to members encompasses market research and intelligence, expert representation at standards bodies and broadcasting unions, executive networking opportunities, and preferential purchasing. A presence at every major broadcast tradeshow, the IABM also provides a valuable channel for communication among broadcast manufacturers, government, and regulatory bodies. Additional IABM activities include awards programs for innovation and scholarships designed to stimulate the development of the broadcast and electronic media industries on an international basis. For more information, please visit www.theiabm.org.

