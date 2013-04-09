One America News Network Chooses Ross Video and Integrated Media Technologies for July Launch

Pictured at NAB 2013 are (L-R) David Ross, CEO of Ross Video; Charles Herring, President of One America News Network; Robert Herring, CEO of One America News Network; and Chan Mahon, EVP of Broadcast Systems, Integrated Media Technologies.

One America News Network in preparation for its national launch, has chosen Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT) to design and implement its state-of-the-art national broadcast production operations out of the network's San Diego headquarters. One America News Network, in partnership with The Washington Times, will debut their national cable news network in July, 2013.



One America News Network General manager, Robert Herring, Jr. stated, "Our timelines for the launch are aggressive, and we required the assistance of a systems integrator who could work within the time constraints. The IMT team has extensive experience launching a number of recent news automation deployments. They presented a systematic and well thought out approach for getting us on-air with the right technologies. IMT totally understood what we wanted to accomplish and gave us a plan that met our rather high expectations."



"The adoption of OverDrive automated production control and associated Ross product for the launch of One America News highlights the forward-thinking approach Herring Broadcasting has taken," stated David Ross, CEO Ross Video, "complemented by the high-calibre integration IMT brings to each project, we are anxiously looking forward to the beginning of a very successful and lengthy broadcast news destination"



Robert Herring, Jr. added, "We chose IMT for their solid reputation in the broadcast industry and strong working relationship with key equipment vendors, including Ross Video and Harris Broadcast, amongst others."



Chan Mahon, EVP of Broadcast Systems at IMT explained, "One America News Network was determined to build one of the finest production studios for its upcoming launch. IMT collaborated with the network's production team to understand their key objectives and our recommendation of the Overdrive system seemed a perfect fit. Our design focus is around Ross who offers an expansive feature set, ease of use, expandability, reliability and customer support programs. The design for the News production control room includes utilizing the Ross OverDrive solution with Vision Switcher, and XPression CG, while controlling Telemetrics robotics with Panasonic cameras. The fully automated news system will allow One America News Network to provide stunning HD newscasts to their viewers with the flexibility of automation that will provide consistency from show to show."



Mahon added, "The news control room will feed Herring Broadcast's master control and satellite uplink facility. In addition, One America News Network will utilize significant amounts of Harris Broadcast systems, including ADC control automation, Platinum routers, Nexio servers for ingest and playout, 64-input HView-SX Hybrid Multiviewer, Inscriber G5 XT production graphics, and a NEXIO Farad high availability storage system. An assortment of test, measurement, and terminal gear representing many of Harris's top broadcast products will also be deployed."



ABOUT INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES

Integrated Media Technologies Inc. (IMT) is a digital media and technology company with offices in Los Angeles, San Jose, Dallas, and NYC. In 2011, Inc. Magazine ranked IMT as the 25th fastest growing private company in the Technology Services industry. IMT serves the broadcast, telecommunications, media & entertainment, IT, institutional, commercial real estate and hospitality sectors with a broad range of solutions designed to drive new value and efficiencies from technology.

Learn more at: http://www.imtglobalinc.com tel: 877.761.9770

ABOUT ONE AMERICA NEWS NETWORK

One America News Network delivers a new, credible source for national and international news and investigative reporting around the clock, as well as talk shows designed to foster an independent and relevant debate about the policies, issues and solutions facing the country. The network's studio talk programs will tackle a number of issues key to Americans, including debates on the role of government, protection of civil liberties, and the government's fiscal responsibilities. The network, which debuts in July 2013, has established a working partnership with The Washington Times."

http://www.oneamericanews.com/

ABOUT ROSS VIDEO

Ross Video creates leading edge video production technology. Ross products are used in demanding environments every day to inform and entertain audiences all over the world. Our client base includes a who's who of broadcast, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies, educators, touring companies and houses of worship. Ross' award winning product families include Vision, Vision Octane, CrossOver and Carbonite Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; BlackStorm Video Servers; OverDrive Automated Production Control, Inception Social Media Management; XPression Motion Graphics; NK Series Routing and Furio and CamBot Camera Robotics Systems.

http://www.rossvideo.com/