NUGEN Audio Previews 16-Channel Loudness Metering Software at 2013 NAB Show

LEEDS, U.K. -- April 9, 2013 -- NUGEN Audio, creator of intuitive tools for audio professionals, announces a preview of MultiMonitor, its new, standalone software program that enables users to monitor loudness on 16 different channels at once. NUGEN Audio is demonstrating the software at the 2013 NAB Show using Solid State Logic broadcast mixing desks in the Solid State Logic booth, C2617.

"Relying on hardware to monitor multiple audio streams is costly and takes up space because it requires a physical meter to be plugged into the console for each channel," said Jon Schorah, creative director of NUGEN Audio. "MultiMonitor will give broadcasters a compact, convenient way to measure loudness on every channel on the mixing console, simultaneously, all in one place."

Available for Mac(R) or Windows(R) operating systems, the MultiMonitor software integrates with audio consoles to measure loudness in a variety of situations, from live TV or radio broadcasts to complex post-production mixes. MultiMonitor is capable of measuring up to 96 audio inputs in mono, stereo, or 5.1 surround sound in a single window.

NUGEN Audio plans to release MultiMonitor in the fourth quarter of 2013. More information about other NUGEN Audio products is available at www.nugenaudio.com.

